NYC Mother’s Day brunch 2014: Best spots to dine with mom

It’s not too late to make Mother’s Day plans. If you’re looking for a good brunch, these restaurants make it easy to treat mom right this Sunday thanks to drink specials, goodie bags, decadent desserts and more. Even better? You get a great meal out of it, too.

The Wayfarer

The seafood spot’s brunch includes challah French toast, seafood cobb and the Walrus — a three-egg omelette with peekytoe crab. Plus, every mom gets a free glass of champagne and a goodie bag with products from Fresh, classes from Exhale and sweets. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; 101 W. 57th St., 212-691-0030, thewayfarernyc.com

Boqueria

Share items from chef Marc Vidal’s Spanish tapas menu, such as fried quail egg and chorizo on toast and dates stuffed with almonds and Valdeon and wrapped in bacon. For dessert, mom will be treated to churros con chocolate — fried dough rolled in sugar is served with chocolate dipping sauce. Fair warning: She might not want to share that. Noon-4:30 p.m.; 171 Spring St., 212-343-4255, boquerianyc.com

Harlow

Plan a whole day with mom around brunch at Harlow. Located near Central Park and the MoMA, you can explore either destination then cap it off with a three-course prix-fixe brunch. Mom can also enjoy a bellini or mimosa, pastries and, for dessert, white, chocolate and coconut sculptural treats. Noon-5 p.m., $50; 111 E. 56th St., 212-935-6600, harlownyc.com

Dopo East

The Upper East Side spot recently opened its outdoor garden, just in time for Mother’s Day. While sitting in the plant-filled space, enjoy such brunch specials as slow-roasted spring lamb shank, ricotta gnocchi and a traditional baked eggplant Parmigiana. For dessert, there’s a light fruit tarte with vanilla gelato. Noon-4 p.m.; 345 E. 62nd St., 646-484-6548, dopoeast.com

Louro

Chef David Santos is preparing a three-course menu this Mother’s Day, with seasonal dishes including roasted white asparagus, halibut with spring bean cassoulet and crispy onions and, for dessert, a coconut yuzu cheesecake. Every mom will also receive a strawberry pound cake with rosewater icing to take home, inspired by the ones the chef’s own mom used to make him. 1-8 p.m., $65; 142 W. 10th St., 212-206-0606, louronyc.com

Savoury

Chef Lala Sharma is preparing a special prix fixe brunch this Mother’s Day at his new Indian restaurant. Courses include lasuni gobi, a crispy cauliflower tossed in garlic tomato sauces, and daal savoury, black lentils simmered overnight and flavored with cumin and ginger. Moms can also enjoy a free mango lassi. Noon-4 p.m., $20; 489 Columbus Ave., 212-875-1400, savourynyc.com

Sotto 13

Make brunch boozy at Sotto 13. The Italian restaurant will offer a deal on unlimited cocktails, including Bloody Marys, mimosas, screwdrivers and a raspberry white-peach bellini, along with two small brunch plates and a side or any wood-fired pizza. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., $39; 140 W. 13th St., 212-647-1001, sotto13.com

Kitano’s

This boutique hotel is targeting moms with a soft spot for buffet and jazz with its Mother’s Day brunch. Enjoy items from the buffet, including smoked salmon, applewood smoked bacon, eggs and an assortment of treats, while musician Tony Middleton and his band perform during its Sunday jazz brunch. Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., $35; 66 Park Ave., 212-885-7123, kitano.com

New York Botanical Garden

Mom can literally smell the roses when Stephen STARR Events hosts a special garden party and brunch this Mother’s Day at the New York Botanical Garden. A gourmet buffet in the Garden Terrace Room will feature a smoke fish, omletet and quiche and dessert crepe stations, among others. There will also be live music, games and kid-friendly activities, from kite flying to building birds nests. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., $75 (ticket sales end Thursday at midnight, walk-ins only on Sunday); 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, 718-817-8700, nybg.org

Black Seed Bagels

Show mom what all the hype is about when the bagel shop offers a bagel brunch package this Mother’s Day. The pre-ordered package serves eight and comes with everything you need for a prime spread, including a baker’s dozen of assorted bagels, smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, a tobiko caviar spread, and a smoked bluefish spread. Only 20 packages will be available for order and can be picked up on Sunday morning — without having to wait in the inevitable line — so act now. $95; 170 Elizabeth St., 212-730-1950, order by emailing ilovemom@blackseedbagels.com