Lombardi’s celebrates 110 years with 5 cent pies

On Thursday, March 19 pizza legend Lombardi’s (53 Spring St.), one of the oldest restaurants in New York City, celebrates its 110 year anniversary.

And they are marking the occassion the best way possible, with practically free pizza!

For 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. dine-in customers can get a small Margherita pie for just 5 cents, the original price of a pie back in 1905! The promotion is only for customers eating in the restaurant and will be availbale until the dough runs out!

Lombardi’s did the same promotion for their 100th anniversary, said manager Gil Soto, who added that they expect big crowds on Thursday. Back in 2005 they sold more than 2,500 5-cent pies and this year they expect even more customers.

“This time we’re a little more prepared!” he said, adding that to control crowds they will have barricades and staff to keep people lined up around the block.

The classic Margherita pie, with sauce, tomato and basil, is the restaurant’s best seller.