NYC restaurant markets make holiday shopping easy

A market is a natural extension for a restaurant, which has already done the legwork on sourcing and making goods. Here are recent openings that also feature in-house marketplaces, where you can pick up a unique gift this holiday, or stock your own pantry.

ITALIAN

LaRina Pastificio e Vino

Like the fresh, house-made buckwheat conchiglie at this new Italian spot from chef Silvia Barban? You can buy it and other pastas at the restaurant’s retail counter, along with imported specialty food products such as extra virgin olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars, olives and breadsticks. Customize a holiday gift bag for $75. 387 Myrtle Ave., Fort Greene, 718-852-0001, larinabk.com

HOLISTIC

Divya’s Kitchen

Find health-conscious items for sale at this ayurvedic cafe, which opened in October, including house-made spice blends, soma salt, herbs and teas, protein powders, detox lentils, the restaurant’s own organic cultured ghee, preserves like rose petal and sweet orange-mango, organic chocolates from Elements Truffles and more. 25 First Ave., 212-477-4834, divyaskitchen.com

MIDDLE EASTERN

Samesa

The former pop-up from brothers Max and Eli Sussman has found a permanent location in Williamsburg, where in addition to serving Middle Eastern-inspired eats, the restaurant has a market selling a variety of sweet and savory snacks, including fruit rolls, sugared chickpeas and a wasabi snack mix, as well as tahini, organic freekeh and rosewater. 495 Lorimer St., Williamsburg, 718-599-1154, samesanyc.com

AMERICAN

Sunday in Brooklyn

This three-story restaurant focused on seasonal, American fare features a main dining room, rooftop garden, private dining room and, on the ground floor, coffee counter and marketplace, where you can buy menu ingredients such as house-made hot sauce, jams and pickled vegetables. 348 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, 347-222-6722, sundayinbrooklyn.com

BUTCHERY

White Gold

The latest from April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman is this restaurant and butcher shop. On the storefront side, there are house-made spice rubs, jerky, dog treats and more, as well as Jacobson and West Wind Orchard products, including honey and maple syrup. 375 Amsterdam Ave., 212-362-8731, whitegoldbutchers.com