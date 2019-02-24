New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries and watering holes to debut.

Gertie

Bialy breakfast sandwiches and egg creams are on the menu at this new corner luncheonette from Nate Adler (Huertas), chef Will Edwards (Reynard, Marlow & Sons, Diner, Roman’s) and general manager Flip Biddelman (The Modern). The nostalgic menu is inspired by the foods the native New Yorkers grew up eating, with veggie gyros and Reubens on offer. Breakfast and lunch service is available to start, with dinner (including a whole rotisserie duck feast) and a liquor bar to follow. Now open daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; 58 Marcy Ave., Williamsburg, 718-636-0902, gertie.nyc

No Bar

Former Mission Chinese chef Angela Dimayuga, who is now the creative director of food and culture for the Standard hotels, is behind this new gay bar in the former narcbar space next to the Standard, East Village. No Bar marks the first official queer-focused venue for the hotel chain, with drag shows and other special events on the calendar. Now open Sunday-Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Thursday-Saturday. from 5 p.m.-3 a.m.; 25 Cooper Square, 212-475-5700, standardhotels.com

o:n°

Korean cuisine, with an emphasis on tableside induction dining, is the focus of this restaurant (pronounced “on”), located near Koreatown. Find dishes like edamame pancakes, seasonal jeongol (Korean hot pot), galbi-jjim (braised short ribs) and, for dessert, pear shaved ice and yakgwa mille-feuille, a Korean-French pastry hybrid. The spot is from HAND Hospitality, the team behind the Korean restaurants Her Name is Han and Take 31. Now open for dinner; 110 Madison Ave., 917-261-4326, onnewyork.net

Terrace Restaurant and Outdoor Gardens

Michelin-starred chef John Fraser (Nix) has been tapped for the food and beverage program in the new Edition hotel in Times Square. That includes this take on traditional French brasseries and American chophouses. Terrace, located on the ninth floor, is the luxe hotel’s “everyday” dining option, with steaks, chops and — in line with Nix — vegetarian options on the menu. Other dining options at the hotel will include the fine-dining restaurant 701 West, the casual Lobby Bar and the event space Paradise Club. Now open; 701 Seventh Ave., 212-398-7017, editionhotels.com/times-square