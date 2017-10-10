The annual Momo Crawl for Himalayan dumplings in Jackson Heights is back for its sixth year with two wooden, vintage-style trolleys and a yak-hide belt for the winning restaurant, according to the event's Facebook page.

A record 27 Tibetan, Nepalese and South Asian eateries in the Queens neighborhood will be showcasing the dumplings stuffed with meat or vegetables, which can be served either steamed or fried, on Sunday, Nov. 5.

That lineup includes Lhasa Fast Food, a stop on Anthony Bourdain's trip through Queens in season nine of "Parts Unknown," and Momo Delight, a food truck that won the best rookie category at the 2017 Vendy Awards.

To partake, you'll have to purchase a $10 "passport" to buy $1 momos at each restaurant and vote for your favorite. Participants can walk around on foot, or take one of two bus trolleys with wooden bench seats and brass hand-rail bars to their farthest destinations in Woodside and Elmhurst.

Beyond tasty bites of dough, beef and chives, the crawl will offer entertainment in the form of music and dance performances by Tibetan and Nepalese artists.

After wayfarers have cast all their votes, organizers will bestow a new "Momo Championship Belt" made of yak hide to the winning restaurant.

Event co-organizer Jeff Orlick told amNewYork he ordered the hide from Colorado and it's currently sitting on his living room floor, while he seeks a local craftsperson to fashion the belt.

All proceeds for the event are going to Students for a Free Tibet, an international nonprofit campaigning for Tibetan independence.

The crawl will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, kicking off at Diversity Plaza, at 73-19 37th Rd.