Here’s what you missed at NYC Taste of the Nation 2015

NYC Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry is one of the food world’s most celebrated fundraisers.

With one in five American children struggling with hunger, including an estimated 930,000 kids in New York City, this benefit to help end childhood hunger is essential.

In NYC, No Kid Hungry aims to feed every school kid a nutritious breakfast during the school day and ensure that they have healthy meals when school is out. This past summer, the organization served 8 million summer meals in New York City.

Monday night, April 27th, celebrated the success of No Kid Hungry while raising awareness and funds for childhood hunger. Some of the city’s top chefs, along with Food Network celebrities and school cafeteria cooks, shared their best bites at this year’s walk-around tasting event.

Here’s what you missed!