NYC Wine and Food Festival 2016 events that cost under $100

Under-$100 events are hard to come by.

The under-$100 events are in the minority at New York City Wine and Food Festival, but here’s a look at some of the ones that, as of press time, you can still score tickets for:

HAPPY HOUR

Apertivo!: The Food Network’s Anne Burrell helms this happy hour cocktail party, which will also feature bites from Murray’s Cheese, Huertas, Boqueria and more. Oct. 14, 6-8 p.m., $85; The Standard High Line, Biergarten & Garden Rooms, Washington Street and Little West 12th Street

COOKING DEMOS

Culinary Demonstrations: For the first time, the festival is letting fans of all ages experience the Grand Tasting culinary demonstrations. Participating chefs include Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay, Marc Murphy, Marcus Samuelsson, Geoffrey Zakarian and Amanda Freitag. Oct. 15 and 16, noon-6 p.m., $95/each day (does not grant entry to the Grand Tasting, which is 21 and over); Pier 94, 55th Street and West Side Highway

COCKTAIL TASTING

The Art of Alchemy: Mixologist Alex Ott of the new Meatpacking space Kola House leads this cocktail sampling. Oct. 15, 5-7 p.m., $85; Kola House, 408 W. 15th St.

LATE-NIGHT PARTY

Koreatown Eats: This party is all about Korean food. Join “Koreatown: A Cookbook” authors Deuki Hong and Matt Rodbard, as well as a roster of chefs including Amanda Cohen (Dirt Candy), Justin Smillie (Upland) and Sohui Kim (The Good Fork, Insa) for a menu of Korean eats, as well as specialty cocktails and karaoke. Oct. 15, 10 p.m.-midnight, $95; Union Fare, 7 E. 17th St.

INTIMATE BRUNCH

A Brunch with Craftsman and Wolves: James Beard Award-nominated chef William Werner brings a taste of his San Francisco restaurant, Craftsman and Wolves, to NYC with this meal. Oct. 16, noon-2 p.m., $85; Chefs Club, 275 Mulberry St.

COOKING CLASS

Ice Cream Making with Melt Bakery: Learn how to perfect ice cream sandwiches, from sourcing ingredients to flavor combinations to assemblage, with Melt Bakery founder Julian Plyter. Oct. 16, 5-6 p.m., $95; Home Studios, 873 Broadway #005