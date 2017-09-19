Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Passes are selling on eBay

You could bid for or buy one on eBay.

If you didn’t manage to snag one of Olive Garden’s 22,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes in the less than one second it took them to sell out on Thursday, there’s still hope.

You can buy one of the $100 gift cards that guarantees eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta (with sauces and toppings of your choice), soup, salad and breadsticks from Monday through Nov. 19 on eBay.

Passes are listed from 99 cents to $1,200 on the online auction site.

If you want to get your money’s worth, consider this: a Never Ending Pasta Bowl — which comes with the same perks for one meal at the Italian-American chain — costs $9.99, and toppings start at an additional $2.99.

Shell out $400 for a pass, and you’ll want to order at least 40 bowls of pasta over eight weeks to break even.

Last year, 21,000 diners used their cards a total of more than 215,200 times over the course of seven weeks, Olive Garden spokeswoman Jessica Dinon said.

According to Dinon, the passes are personalized and “non-transferrable.”

That isn’t stopping eBay users from auctioning them off to the highest bidder: Most sellers are warning customers that the passes come inscribed with their name and some Olive Garden locations check IDs.

Others said that, in their personal experience, servers had never asked for identification or declined service.