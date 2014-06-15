‘Orange is the New Black’ food truck, Crazy Pyes, to hit NYC with free desserts

Crazy Pies truck to hit NYC with free pies and ice cream.

“Orange is the New Black” fans: It’s time to tear yourselves away from your TV screens.

Before you start rioting, hear us out… free food is involved.

Netflix is hitting NYC Thursday through Sunday with a Crazy Pyes food truck (get it?) and giving away free treats inspired by the popular show.

Variety reports that the truck, a version of which is already traveling around Mexico City, will serve up fruit-flavored pies and chocolate and vanilla swirl ice cream cones (both references to Crazy Eyes lines) for free for four hours each day.

Here’s where to find the truck:

Broome Street at West Broadway: Thursday, June 12, 4-8 p.m.

Near Madison Square Park, between 22nd and 23rd streets: Friday, June 13, 4-8 p.m.

North 7th Street in Williamsburg: Saturday, June 14, 2-6 p.m.

West side of Central Park near Columbus Circle: Sunday, June 15, 1-5 p.m.

Netflix told Variety it will roll out more trucks in other cities throughout the month. Follow @OITNB on Twitter to find out more.