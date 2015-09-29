Where to find oyster happy hours in NYC

Oysters can quickly add up — especially when you’re ordering several dozen.

Oysters can quickly add up — especially when you’re ordering several dozen. Luckily, there are plenty of oyster happy hours to take advantage of in NYC. Here are details on ones to know, with updates as we discover more:

Adalya

The space: New Mediterranean-inspired restaurant

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oysters: Locally sourced

Drink specials: None

Info: 55 Irving Place, 646-896-1441, adalyanyc.com

All’onda

The space: Chris Jaeckle’s Venetian-inspired Union Square spot

The deal: $1.50 oysters

When: Daily from 5-6:30 p.m.

Type of oysters: Selection of East Coast and West Coast varieties

Drink specials: All spritz $13

Info: 22 E. 13th St., 212-231-2236, allondanyc.com

American Cut

The space: LDV Hospitality’s flagship steakhouse

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Monday-Friday from 5-7:30 p.m.

Type of oysters: Barcats from Virginia

Drink specials: Select wines $5, old fashioned 1/2 priced at $10, Miller High Life $3

Info: 363 Greenwich St., 212-226-4736, americancutsteakhouse.com

Astor Room

The space: Restaurant and bar at Kaufman Astoria Studios

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Tuesday-Sunday from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oysters: Select

Drink specials: 2-for-1 beer and wine

Info: 34-12 36th St., Astoria, 718-255-1947, astorroom.com

Bara

The space: Petite East Village French-Japanese fusion restaurant

The deal: $1.25 oysters with water kimchi

When: Tuesday – Thursday, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Saturday- Sunday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Type of oysters: Varies

Drink specials: $2 off all wine and cider by the glass, $2 off all sake by the carafe, $1 off all cocktails, $1 off all cup sake, $1 off all beer

Info: 58 E. 1st St., 917-639-3197, bararestaurantnyc.com

Barchetta

The space: Italian seafood trattoria

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Tuesday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oysters: East Coast

Drink specials: $7 for select sparkling, white, red or rose glasses of wine

Info: 461 W. 23rd St., 212-255-7400, barchettanyc.com

BKB

The space: Local outpost of the “sea to table” Hamptons restaurant Bay Kitchen Bar

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oyster: Blue Point (Long Island), Wellfleets (Massachusetts), Beausoleils and Prince Edward Island (Canada)

Drink specials: $5 Muscadet by the glass

Info: 321 E. 73rd St., 212-861-1038, bkbrestaurant.com

Brooklyn Crab

The space: Three-level seafood shack overlooking the Red Hook waterfront

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Monday and Tuesday all day (not valid on Monday holidays)

Type of oyster: House

Drink specials: $3 Narragansett Lager

Info: 24 Reed St., Red Hook, 718-643-2722, brooklyncrab.com

Burke & Wills

The space: Australian bistro

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Monday-Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oysters: Blue Point

Info: 226 W. 79th St., 646-823-9251, burkeandwillsny.com

Chefs Club by Food & Wine

The space: Restaurant serving a menu of dishes created by Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 5:30 p.m. until the oysters run out

Type of oysters: East Coast

Info: 275 Mulberry St., 212-941-1100, chefsclub.com/new-york

The Clam

The space: Clam-focused restaurant, naturally

The deal: $1.75 oysters

When: Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m., outdoors only on the patio

Type of oyster: Varies

Drink specials: $4 Narragansett Lager

Info: 420 Hudson St., 212-242-7420, theclamnyc.com

Concord Hill

The space: Newish New American spot

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 4-6 p.m.

Type of oyster: Montauk Pearls

Drink specials: Beer and wine specials

Info: 374 Graham Ave., Williamsburg, 347-463-9322, concordhillbk.com

Cull & Pistol

The space: Sit-down spot next door to the Lobster Place

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 4-6 p.m.

Type of oyster: More than 10 varieties

Drink specials: $7 wine, $6 Mini Mary and Michelada, $4 Narragansett Lager

Info: 75 Ninth Ave. (Chelsea Market), 646-568-1223

Desnuda

The space: Winebar and cevicheria in Brooklyn and Manhattan

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Tuesday-Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Brooklyn location only, all day Sunday and Monday at both locations

Type of oyster: Variety

Drink specials: $5 beer, $6 wine, $8 cocktails at Brooklyn location only

Info: 221 S. First St., Williamsburg, 718-387-0563, desnudawbk.com; 122 E. Seventh St., 212-254-3515, desnudany.com

The Fillmore Room

The space: American restaurant and bar just steps from the High Line

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 4-8 p.m.

Type of oyster: Variety

Drink specials: $5 draft beers, $6 sangria, wines and sparkling cocktails

Info: 146 10th Ave., 212-921-7772, fillmoreroom.com

Grand Central Oyster Bar

The space: New York institution for tourists and New Yorkers alike

The deal: $1.25 oysters

When: Monday-Wednesday from 4:30-7 p.m., Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Type of oyster: Blue Point

Drink specials: $5 Bloody Mary oyster shooter, $6-$7 wine, $5 beer, $8 martinis

Info: Grand Central Terminal, lower level, 89 E. 42nd St., 212-490-6650, oysterbarny.com

Grand Central Oyster Bar Brooklyn

The space: Brooklyn francise of the seafood restaurant

The deal: $1 East Coast, $1.50 West Coast

When: Tuesday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oyster: East Coast and West Coast

Drink specials: $5 bottle beer, $6 tap wine

Info: 256 Fifth Ave., Park Slope, 347-294-0596, oysterbarbrooklyn.com

Grand Ferry Tavern

The space: Tavern specializing in oysters and cocktails

The deal: $17.50 for one dozen oyster sampler platter (normally $35)

When: Daily from 4-6 p.m. and 11 p.m.-midnight and Fridays and Saturdays at 1 a.m.

Type of oyster: Variety

Drink specials: Half-priced wine bottles on Wednesdays

Info: 229 Kent Ave., Williamsburg, 718-782-8500, grandferrynyc.com

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.

The space: Part fish market, part raw bar

The deal: $1 oysters with the purchase of a drink

When: Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.

Type of oyster: Noank

Info: 114 Nassau Ave., Greenpoint, 718-349-0400, greenpointfish.com

Irvington

The space: Gerber Group bar in the W New York — Union Square

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 5-6 p.m.

Type of oyster: East and West coasts, lately Quonset points from Rhode Island

Drink specials: None

Info: 201 Park Ave. S., 212-677-0425, irvingtonnyc.com

The John Dory

The space: Sustainable seafood restaurant in the Ace Hotel

The deal: $2 oysters

When: Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon-3 p.m.

Type of oyster: Selection of East and West coast

Drink specials: Half off Captain Lawrence Kolsch, Sparkling Wine, Sherry on Tap and $5 Oysters Shooters

Info: 1196 Broadway, 212-792-9000, thejohndory.com

L&W Oyster

The space: New-school oyster bar

The deal: $2 oysters

When: Daily from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oyster: Oyster of the day

Drink specials: $5 beer, wine and oyster shooters

Info: 254 Fifth Ave., 212-203-7772, landwoyster.com

Littleneck

The space: New England-style beach-side seafood spot

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oyster: Shucker’s choice

Drink specials: $5 draft beer, occasional wine specials

Info: 288 Third Ave., Gowanus, 718-522-1921, littleneckbrooklyn.com

King Bee

The space: Acadian-inspired restaurant

The deal: $1.50 oysters

When: Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oyster: Daily selection from the Northeast and Maritimes, like Matunuck, La St. Simons, Glidden Points, Nauti Pilgrims and Barnstables

Drink specials: Selects wines for $10

Info: 424 E. Ninth St., 646-755-8088, kingbeenyc.com

Maison Premiere

The space: Uber-popular Brooklyn oyster bar and seafood restaurant

The deal: $1-$1.25 oysters

When: Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Type of oyster: Select 15 varieties

Drink specials: None

Info: 298 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, 347-335-0446, maisonpremiere.com

Mermaid Inn Oyster Bar

The space: Charming seafood restaurant

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Monday all night, Tuesday- Friday from 5-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 4-7 p.m.

Type of oyster: East Coast

Drink specials: $8 cocktails, $7 wine, $5 beer

Info: 79 Macdougal St., 212-260-0100, themermaidnyc.com

Pier A Harbor House

The space: Giant multilevel complex on the Hudson River

The deal: “$1886 Special” features eight oysters and a pint of Guinness or Brooklyn Brewery Long Hall Lager for $18.86

When: Daily from 4-6 p.m. in the Long Hall

Type of oyster: Chef’s choice

Info: 22 Battery Place, 212-785-0153, piera.com

Stanton Social

The space: Lower East Side restaurant and lounge

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 5-8 p.m. and after 11 p.m. in the bar and lounge

Type of oyster: East Coast and West Coast

Drink specials: Half off select wine and beer

Info: 99 Stanton St., 212-995-0099, stantonsocial.com

Upholstery Store: Food & Wine

The space: Kurt Gutenbrunner’s latest.

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Daily from 5-6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Type of oyster: East Coast and West coast

Info: 713 Washington St., 212-929-6384, kg-ny.com/the-upholstery-store

The Wayland

The space: Cocktail bar with live music

The deal: $1 oysters

When: Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Type of oyster: Selection of East Coast

Drink specials: $7 cocktails, $5 oyster shooters, $5 beer

Info: 700 E. Ninth St., 212-777-7022, thewaylandnyc.com