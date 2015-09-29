Where to find oyster happy hours in NYC

Oysters can quickly add up — especially when you’re ordering several dozen. Luckily, there are plenty of oyster happy hours to take advantage of in NYC. Here are details on ones to know, with updates as we discover more:
Adalya
The space: New Mediterranean-inspired restaurant
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oysters: Locally sourced
Drink specials: None
Info: 55 Irving Place, 646-896-1441, adalyanyc.com
All’onda
The space: Chris Jaeckle’s Venetian-inspired Union Square spot
The deal: $1.50 oysters
When: Daily from 5-6:30 p.m.
Type of oysters: Selection of East Coast and West Coast varieties
Drink specials: All spritz $13
Info: 22 E. 13th St., 212-231-2236, allondanyc.com
American Cut
The space: LDV Hospitality’s flagship steakhouse
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 5-7:30 p.m.
Type of oysters: Barcats from Virginia
Drink specials: Select wines $5, old fashioned 1/2 priced at $10, Miller High Life $3
Info: 363 Greenwich St., 212-226-4736, americancutsteakhouse.com
Astor Room
The space: Restaurant and bar at Kaufman Astoria Studios
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Tuesday-Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oysters: Select
Drink specials: 2-for-1 beer and wine
Info: 34-12 36th St., Astoria, 718-255-1947, astorroom.com
Bara
The space: Petite East Village French-Japanese fusion restaurant
The deal: $1.25 oysters with water kimchi
When: Tuesday – Thursday, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Saturday- Sunday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Type of oysters: Varies
Drink specials: $2 off all wine and cider by the glass, $2 off all sake by the carafe, $1 off all cocktails, $1 off all cup sake, $1 off all beer
Info: 58 E. 1st St., 917-639-3197, bararestaurantnyc.com
Barchetta
The space: Italian seafood trattoria
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Tuesday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oysters: East Coast
Drink specials: $7 for select sparkling, white, red or rose glasses of wine
Info: 461 W. 23rd St., 212-255-7400, barchettanyc.com
BKB
The space: Local outpost of the “sea to table” Hamptons restaurant Bay Kitchen Bar
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oyster: Blue Point (Long Island), Wellfleets (Massachusetts), Beausoleils and Prince Edward Island (Canada)
Drink specials: $5 Muscadet by the glass
Info: 321 E. 73rd St., 212-861-1038, bkbrestaurant.com
Brooklyn Crab
The space: Three-level seafood shack overlooking the Red Hook waterfront
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Monday and Tuesday all day (not valid on Monday holidays)
Type of oyster: House
Drink specials: $3 Narragansett Lager
Info: 24 Reed St., Red Hook, 718-643-2722, brooklyncrab.com
Burke & Wills
The space: Australian bistro
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oysters: Blue Point
Info: 226 W. 79th St., 646-823-9251, burkeandwillsny.com
Chefs Club by Food & Wine
The space: Restaurant serving a menu of dishes created by Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 5:30 p.m. until the oysters run out
Type of oysters: East Coast
Info: 275 Mulberry St., 212-941-1100, chefsclub.com/new-york
The Clam
The space: Clam-focused restaurant, naturally
The deal: $1.75 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m., outdoors only on the patio
Type of oyster: Varies
Drink specials: $4 Narragansett Lager
Info: 420 Hudson St., 212-242-7420, theclamnyc.com
Concord Hill
The space: Newish New American spot
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 4-6 p.m.
Type of oyster: Montauk Pearls
Drink specials: Beer and wine specials
Info: 374 Graham Ave., Williamsburg, 347-463-9322, concordhillbk.com
Cull & Pistol
The space: Sit-down spot next door to the Lobster Place
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 4-6 p.m.
Type of oyster: More than 10 varieties
Drink specials: $7 wine, $6 Mini Mary and Michelada, $4 Narragansett Lager
Info: 75 Ninth Ave. (Chelsea Market), 646-568-1223
Desnuda
The space: Winebar and cevicheria in Brooklyn and Manhattan
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Tuesday-Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Brooklyn location only, all day Sunday and Monday at both locations
Type of oyster: Variety
Drink specials: $5 beer, $6 wine, $8 cocktails at Brooklyn location only
Info: 221 S. First St., Williamsburg, 718-387-0563, desnudawbk.com; 122 E. Seventh St., 212-254-3515, desnudany.com
The Fillmore Room
The space: American restaurant and bar just steps from the High Line
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 4-8 p.m.
Type of oyster: Variety
Drink specials: $5 draft beers, $6 sangria, wines and sparkling cocktails
Info: 146 10th Ave., 212-921-7772, fillmoreroom.com
Grand Central Oyster Bar
The space: New York institution for tourists and New Yorkers alike
The deal: $1.25 oysters
When: Monday-Wednesday from 4:30-7 p.m., Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
Type of oyster: Blue Point
Drink specials: $5 Bloody Mary oyster shooter, $6-$7 wine, $5 beer, $8 martinis
Info: Grand Central Terminal, lower level, 89 E. 42nd St., 212-490-6650, oysterbarny.com
Grand Central Oyster Bar Brooklyn
The space: Brooklyn francise of the seafood restaurant
The deal: $1 East Coast, $1.50 West Coast
When: Tuesday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oyster: East Coast and West Coast
Drink specials: $5 bottle beer, $6 tap wine
Info: 256 Fifth Ave., Park Slope, 347-294-0596, oysterbarbrooklyn.com
Grand Ferry Tavern
The space: Tavern specializing in oysters and cocktails
The deal: $17.50 for one dozen oyster sampler platter (normally $35)
When: Daily from 4-6 p.m. and 11 p.m.-midnight and Fridays and Saturdays at 1 a.m.
Type of oyster: Variety
Drink specials: Half-priced wine bottles on Wednesdays
Info: 229 Kent Ave., Williamsburg, 718-782-8500, grandferrynyc.com
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.
The space: Part fish market, part raw bar
The deal: $1 oysters with the purchase of a drink
When: Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.
Type of oyster: Noank
Info: 114 Nassau Ave., Greenpoint, 718-349-0400, greenpointfish.com
Irvington
The space: Gerber Group bar in the W New York — Union Square
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 5-6 p.m.
Type of oyster: East and West coasts, lately Quonset points from Rhode Island
Drink specials: None
Info: 201 Park Ave. S., 212-677-0425, irvingtonnyc.com
The John Dory
The space: Sustainable seafood restaurant in the Ace Hotel
The deal: $2 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon-3 p.m.
Type of oyster: Selection of East and West coast
Drink specials: Half off Captain Lawrence Kolsch, Sparkling Wine, Sherry on Tap and $5 Oysters Shooters
Info: 1196 Broadway, 212-792-9000, thejohndory.com
L&W Oyster
The space: New-school oyster bar
The deal: $2 oysters
When: Daily from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oyster: Oyster of the day
Drink specials: $5 beer, wine and oyster shooters
Info: 254 Fifth Ave., 212-203-7772, landwoyster.com
Littleneck
The space: New England-style beach-side seafood spot
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oyster: Shucker’s choice
Drink specials: $5 draft beer, occasional wine specials
Info: 288 Third Ave., Gowanus, 718-522-1921, littleneckbrooklyn.com
King Bee
The space: Acadian-inspired restaurant
The deal: $1.50 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oyster: Daily selection from the Northeast and Maritimes, like Matunuck, La St. Simons, Glidden Points, Nauti Pilgrims and Barnstables
Drink specials: Selects wines for $10
Info: 424 E. Ninth St., 646-755-8088, kingbeenyc.com
Maison Premiere
The space: Uber-popular Brooklyn oyster bar and seafood restaurant
The deal: $1-$1.25 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Type of oyster: Select 15 varieties
Drink specials: None
Info: 298 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, 347-335-0446, maisonpremiere.com
Mermaid Inn Oyster Bar
The space: Charming seafood restaurant
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Monday all night, Tuesday- Friday from 5-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 4-7 p.m.
Type of oyster: East Coast
Drink specials: $8 cocktails, $7 wine, $5 beer
Info: 79 Macdougal St., 212-260-0100, themermaidnyc.com
Pier A Harbor House
The space: Giant multilevel complex on the Hudson River
The deal: “$1886 Special” features eight oysters and a pint of Guinness or Brooklyn Brewery Long Hall Lager for $18.86
When: Daily from 4-6 p.m. in the Long Hall
Type of oyster: Chef’s choice
Info: 22 Battery Place, 212-785-0153, piera.com
Stanton Social
The space: Lower East Side restaurant and lounge
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 5-8 p.m. and after 11 p.m. in the bar and lounge
Type of oyster: East Coast and West Coast
Drink specials: Half off select wine and beer
Info: 99 Stanton St., 212-995-0099, stantonsocial.com
Upholstery Store: Food & Wine
The space: Kurt Gutenbrunner’s latest.
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily from 5-6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Type of oyster: East Coast and West coast
Info: 713 Washington St., 212-929-6384, kg-ny.com/the-upholstery-store
The Wayland
The space: Cocktail bar with live music
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Type of oyster: Selection of East Coast
Drink specials: $7 cocktails, $5 oyster shooters, $5 beer
Info: 700 E. Ninth St., 212-777-7022, thewaylandnyc.com