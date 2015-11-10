Panda Express returns to New York City this November

Your NYC fast food wish list just got shorter.

The line for Chick-fil-A may still be out of control, but fried chicken lovers will have another fast food joint to flock to.

Panda Express is officially returning to New York City on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The chain American Chinese restaurant, known for dishes like sweet orange chicken (yes, you’ve sampled it off a toothpick at a food court…), will be opening in not one, but two boroughs a week from Saturday!

The Manhattan location will be at 1277 First Ave. at 69th St. and the Bronx location will open at 1 West Fordham Rd.

If you feel guilty about eating chain Chinese food when there are so many great local establishments, know that on opening day, Panda Express will donate 100% of sales to local charities: Lenox Hill Neighborhood House and Washington GREYS Military Cadet.

In 1997, Panda Express opened a location on Wall Street, but has lacked a presence in New York City since the downtown restaurant closed in 2001.

Panda Epress, which has over 1800 locations worldwide, is currently at JFK airport and the Queen Center Mall, if you need to satisfy your 2-entree combo craving immediately.