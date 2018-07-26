The Panorama Music Festival returns to Randall’s Island this weekend. And if you’re already wondering what you’ll be eating and drinking at the three-day fest, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a full rundown of the 30-plus vendors and what they’ll be serving this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

And heads up: For the first time, the festival is partnering with the food-delivery app Postmates, which means you can order pickup and skip the lines at select food vendors. So you won’t have to miss a second of sets from headliners The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and the Killers because you were waiting for a pie from Roberta’s Pizza or Emmy Squared’s double-stack burger Le Big Matt.

MAIN COURSE

Alamo Mexican Kitchen: Fish tacos, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken quesadillas, chicken sandwiches and frozen mango lemonade.

Arancini Bros: Sicilian rice balls in classic ragu, bianco rosso verde, pizza ball, chicken parm bite and bucatini fritti varieties

Avocaderia: Avocado everything, including Let It Beet and Mediterranean toasts, Avo Rose and guac and chips.

Bareburger: Classic, cheese and veggie burgers, plus fries.

Chicha: Nicaraguan quesillo, Nicaraguan chicken quesillo, grilled fresh baby corn and curtido salad.

El Paso Taqueria: Crispy tacos, carnitas tacos, quesadillas, burritos and burrito bowls.

Emmy Squared: Le Big Matt burger.

Excell’s Kingston Eatery: Jerk baby back ribs, jerk chicken combo, Mandarin summer salad, Jamaican beef patty.

Gertie: Veggie gyro, BLT, summer corn and watermelon ice.

Hebros Kitchen: Slow-roasted pork loin sandwich, grilled rosemary or buffalo chicken sandwich, homemade baked mac & cheese, loaded mac & cheese or loaded fries, fresh cut fries with cheese or gravy and fried Oreos.

Korilla: Ribeye of the Tiger, pork slap, sweet chix and Buddha cup rice bowls.

LoLo’s Seafood Shack: Lobster crab and shrimp queso nachos, crab cake and bun, honey island BBQ and bun.

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque: Brisket, pulled pork and BBQ chicken sandwiches, and pulled pork nachos.

Roberta’s Pizza: Margarita, famous original and Bee Sting pies.

San Matteo Pizza: Margherita, diavola and Nutella pizzas.

Schaller’s Stube: Classic, currywurst and vegan beyond classic wursts, chili cheese dogs and soft pretzels.

Spicy Pie: Pizza slices.

Sweet Chili: Honey pork dumplings, green papaya summer rolls and iced Vietnamese coffee.

Tica’s Tacos: Tacos, one-pound burritos, loaded nachos.

Tojo’s Kitchen: Karaage cone and rice burger.

Trapizzino: Roman pizza pockets, with varieties including nonna’s meatball and eggplant parmigiana, and suppli risotto balls with varieties including Classic and Cacio e Pepe.

Two Guys Chicken and Fries: Chicken finger and fry baskets, fresh cut fry cones, sliced watermelon.

DESSERT

DŌ x Big Mozz: Fried cookie DŌ and Big Mozz sticks.

Eggloo: The OG (original waffle with vanilla ice cream, strawberry Pocky, Fruity Pebbles and condensed milk), Choco-lit and Campfire S’mores.

Ice & Vice: Ice cream and sundaes.

La Newyorkina: Fruity and dairy paletas.

Melt Bakery: Classic and Lovelet ice cream sandwiches.

Stax Ice Cream: Doughnut ice cream sandwiches, scoops and milkshakes.

Waffle De Lys: Belgian waffles with ice cream and toppings.

DRINKS

The Happiest Hour: Craft cocktails

John’s Juice: Watermelon, coconut, dragon fruit and orange juice beverages served in fruit vessels, such as pineapples and watermelons.

MatchaBar: Watermelon, coconut and iced matchas, matcha lemonade and iced latte with almond milk.

Reach Trade: Iced coffee, coffee energy drinks, espresso and Americano.