Panorama Music Festival food vendors include Roberta's, MatchaBar, Avocaderia and more at Randall's Island

The three-day event features acts such as The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and the Killers.

The Le Big Matt burger at Emmy Squared.

Updated July 26, 2018

The Panorama Music Festival returns to Randall's Island this weekend. And if you're already wondering what you'll be eating and drinking at the three-day fest, we've got you covered.

Here's a full rundown of the 30-plus vendors and what they'll be serving this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And heads up: For the first time, the festival is partnering with the food-delivery app Postmates, which means you can order pickup and skip the lines at select food vendors. So you won't have to miss a second of sets from headliners The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and the Killers because you were waiting for a pie from Roberta's Pizza or Emmy Squared's double-stack burger Le Big Matt.

MAIN COURSE

Alamo Mexican Kitchen: Fish tacos, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken quesadillas, chicken sandwiches and frozen mango lemonade.

Arancini Bros: Sicilian rice balls in classic ragu, bianco rosso verde, pizza ball, chicken parm bite and bucatini fritti varieties

Avocaderia: Avocado everything, including Let It Beet and Mediterranean toasts, Avo Rose and guac and chips.

Bareburger: Classic, cheese and veggie burgers, plus fries.

Chicha: Nicaraguan quesillo, Nicaraguan chicken quesillo, grilled fresh baby corn and curtido salad.

El Paso Taqueria: Crispy tacos, carnitas tacos, quesadillas, burritos and burrito bowls.

Emmy Squared: Le Big Matt burger.

Excell's Kingston Eatery: Jerk baby back ribs, jerk chicken combo, Mandarin summer salad, Jamaican beef patty.

Gertie: Veggie gyro, BLT, summer corn and watermelon ice.

Hebros Kitchen: Slow-roasted pork loin sandwich, grilled rosemary or buffalo chicken sandwich, homemade baked mac & cheese, loaded mac & cheese or loaded fries, fresh cut fries with cheese or gravy and fried Oreos.

Korilla: Ribeye of the Tiger, pork slap, sweet chix and Buddha cup rice bowls.

LoLo's Seafood Shack: Lobster crab and shrimp queso nachos, crab cake and bun, honey island BBQ and bun.

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque: Brisket, pulled pork and BBQ chicken sandwiches, and pulled pork nachos.

Roberta's Pizza: Margarita, famous original and Bee Sting pies.

San Matteo Pizza: Margherita, diavola and Nutella pizzas.

Schaller's Stube: Classic, currywurst and vegan beyond classic wursts, chili cheese dogs and soft pretzels.

Spicy Pie: Pizza slices.

Sweet Chili: Honey pork dumplings, green papaya summer rolls and iced Vietnamese coffee.

Tica's Tacos: Tacos, one-pound burritos, loaded nachos.

Tojo's Kitchen: Karaage cone and rice burger.

Trapizzino: Roman pizza pockets, with varieties including nonna's meatball and eggplant parmigiana, and suppli risotto balls with varieties including Classic and Cacio e Pepe.

Two Guys Chicken and Fries: Chicken finger and fry baskets, fresh cut fry cones, sliced watermelon.

DESSERT

DŌ x Big Mozz: Fried cookie DŌ and Big Mozz sticks.

Eggloo: The OG (original waffle with vanilla ice cream, strawberry Pocky, Fruity Pebbles and condensed milk), Choco-lit and Campfire S'mores.

Ice & Vice: Ice cream and sundaes.

La Newyorkina: Fruity and dairy paletas.

Melt Bakery: Classic and Lovelet ice cream sandwiches.

Stax Ice Cream: Doughnut ice cream sandwiches, scoops and milkshakes.

Waffle De Lys: Belgian waffles with ice cream and toppings.

DRINKS

The Happiest Hour: Craft cocktails

John's Juice: Watermelon, coconut, dragon fruit and orange juice beverages served in fruit vessels, such as pineapples and watermelons.

MatchaBar: Watermelon, coconut and iced matchas, matcha lemonade and iced latte with almond milk.

Reach Trade: Iced coffee, coffee energy drinks, espresso and Americano.