Passover 2014: 4 restaurants serving unique holiday food

Passover is in full swing. For those looking for some unique takes on brisket plus staples like matzo ball soup and macaroons, here are four restaurants and bakeries serving up Passover fare throughout the holiday.

Toloache Thompson

Margaritas and matzo ball soup? Yes, please! This newly opened Mexican restaurant’s special Passover menu features chipotle-braised brisket tacos ($13), tres leches with matzo custard ($10) and plenty of kosher wine.

Available now through April 22; 205 Thompson St., 212-420-0600, toloachenyc.com

Barbounia

The Gramercy restaurant gives you something to toast about: a holiday menu paired Israeli wines! Items include matzo ball soup and matzo and chocolate pave, as well as alternative holiday dishes, such as grilled local strip bass instead the more traditional gefilte fish.

Available now through April 19, $59 per person, $75 with wine pairing; 250 Park Ave. S, 212-995-0242, barbounia.com

William Greenberg Desserts

It’s tough to pick a favorite among the bakery’s Passover treats. The chocolate-dipped vanilla and chocolate coconut macaroon comes close, but the apple macaroon cake takes the, um, cake. Baked in a buttery pecan crust and topped with fresh apple slices, the light and airy after-dinner delicacy is a very popular pick for a reason.

Available during Passover, $30-$32 for 1 lb. of macaroons, $26 for a 6-inch apple macaroon cake; 1100 Madison Ave., 212-861-1340, wmgreenbergdesserts.com

Neuman’s Kitchen

If bubbie can’t stand to cook for one more high holiday, parties of at least eight can enjoy a catered Passover meal to go from this LES spot. With staples such as gefilte fish, brisket and chicken breast stuffed with matzo, grandma can have her flourless chocolate soufflé cake and eat it, too.

Available now through April 22, $90 per adult, $60 per child; 203 Chrystie St., (212) 228-2444, neumanskitchen.com