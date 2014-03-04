Per Se gets a ‘C’ from the Health Dept.

Per Se is one of the best reviewed – and most expensive- restaurants in the city. But none of that matters to the Health Department. The three-Michelin-starred restaurant received 42 violation points on its most recent inspection on Feb. 19, earning the famed eatery a “C.”

Violations include:

Hot food item not held at or above 140º F. Cold food item held above 41º F (smoked fish and reduced oxygen packaged foods above 38 ºF) except during necessary preparation. Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided. Tobacco use, eating, or drinking from open container in food preparation, food storage or dishwashing area observed. Wiping cloths soiled or not stored in sanitizing solution.

A nine-course tasting menu at Per Se is $310. Thomas Keller opened Per Se as the “urban interpretation” of his Napa Valley restaurant The French Laundry.