Ralph Scamardella’s Persimmon Bread

Persimmon Bread

Yield: 3 loaves

“Every fall, we would make persimmon bread because we had a persimmon tree in our backyard in Brooklyn. It was my mother’s recipe, and she was one of the few people I knew who cooked with persimmons on the east coast,” said Ralph Scamardella, Chef of TAO Downtown, TAO Uptown, Arlington Club and LAVO Italian Restaurant.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Persimmon pulp

2 tsp Baking soda

3 cups White sugar

1 cup Vegetable oil

4 Eggs

1 ½ tsp Ground cinnamon

½ tsp Ground nutmeg

1 ½ tsp Salt

2/3 cup Water

3 cups All-purpose flour

1 cup Chopped walnuts

1 cup White raisins, soaked and drained

1 cup Chopped ripe bananas

1 cap Vanilla extract

METHOD