Ralph Scamardella’s Persimmon Bread

November 11, 2014
Persimmon bread by Ralph Scamardella, of the TAO Group, is a family recipe that translates to New York restaurant chic.

Persimmon Bread

Yield: 3 loaves

“Every fall, we would make persimmon bread because we had a persimmon tree in our backyard in Brooklyn. It was my mother’s recipe, and she was one of the few people I knew who cooked with persimmons on the east coast,” said Ralph Scamardella, Chef of  TAO Downtown, TAO Uptown, Arlington Club and LAVO Italian Restaurant.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup                        Persimmon pulp

2 tsp                         Baking soda

3 cups                     White sugar

1 cup                        Vegetable oil

4                                 Eggs

1 ½ tsp                    Ground cinnamon

½ tsp                        Ground nutmeg

1 ½ tsp                    Salt

2/3 cup                   Water

3 cups                     All-purpose flour

1 cup                        Chopped walnuts

1 cup                        White raisins, soaked and drained

1 cup                        Chopped ripe bananas

1 cap                        Vanilla extract  

 

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)
  2. Grease three 6×3 inch loaf pans
  3. In a small bowl, stir together the persimmon pulp and baking soda, let stand 5 minutes to thicken the pulp
  4. In a medium bowl, combine sugar, oil, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt, blend until smooth
  5. Mix in persimmon pulp and water alternately with flour
  6. Fold in nuts
  7. Divide batter into the prepared pans, filling each pan 2/3 full
  8. Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean
  9. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely

