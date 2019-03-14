LATEST PAPER
Pi Day NYC: Specials on pies and other treats across the city

By amNY.com staff
Looking for an excuse to buy some pie?

Bake shops and pizzerias around NYC are celebrating Pi Day on Thursday with deals ranging from $3.14 slices to large cheese pizzas for the same amount.

Whether you have a sweet or savory tooth – or have memorized the digits of Pi – here are a few ways to celebrate.

Whole Foods

The supermarket chain is offering $3.14 off select
Photo Credit: Whole Foods Market

The supermarket chain is offering $3.14 off select pies, including classic options such as apple and berry. (Multiple locations, wholefoodsmarket.com)

Blaze Pizza

Customers who have the Blaze Pizza app downloaded
Photo Credit: Blaze Pizza

Customers who have the Blaze Pizza app downloaded on their phone are entitled to a $3.14 custom-built pizza. (2590 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, 347-329-4695, blazepizza.com)

&Pizza

Pie lovers who order from &Pizza through UberEats
Photo Credit: &Pizza

Pie lovers who order from &Pizza through UberEats using the coupon PIDAY19 will receive $3.14 off their order. (Multiple locations, andpizza.com)

A La Mode The Upper East Side ice-cream
Photo Credit: A La Mode

A La Mode

The Upper East Side ice-cream parlor will be dishing out nut-free, egg-free, and sesame-free apple pie-flavored scoops. With the purchase of an apple pie scoop, customers will receive a free mini cone of any flavor. (360 E. 55th St., Manhattan, 917-639-3401, alamodeshoppe.com)

California Pizza Kitchen

Get your pie fix for less at California Pizza Kitchen, where $3.14 key lime pie slices will be served all day long. (Multiple locations, cpk.com)

Little Pie Company

Little Pie Company will be debuting its new peanut butter chocolate pie today. Anyone who orders a pie on Thursday will receive a complimentary Pi Sugar Cookie. (24 W. 43rd St., Manhattan, 212-736-4780, littlepiecompany.com)

Four & Twenty Blackbirds

Four & Twenty Blackbirds is offering three slices of any pie for $14 today. Customers can choose from salted caramel apple pie, lemon chess pie and more. (Multiple locations, birdsblack.com)

Boston Market

The traditional comfort food chain will be offering buy one, get one deals on chicken pot pies with a coupon from BostonMarket.com. (Multiple locations, bostonmarket.com)

Milk Bar

Slices of the fan-favorite crack pie will be served à la mode for $10. The pie is known for its buttery filling, toasted oats crust and cereal milk soft serve on the side. (Multiple locations, milkbarstore.com)

