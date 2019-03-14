Looking for an excuse to buy some pie?

Bake shops and pizzerias around NYC are celebrating Pi Day on Thursday with deals ranging from $3.14 slices to large cheese pizzas for the same amount.

Whether you have a sweet or savory tooth – or have memorized the digits of Pi – here are a few ways to celebrate.

Whole Foods The supermarket chain is offering $3.14 off select pies, including classic options such as apple and berry. (Multiple locations, wholefoodsmarket.com)

Blaze Pizza Customers who have the Blaze Pizza app downloaded on their phone are entitled to a $3.14 custom-built pizza. (2590 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, 347-329-4695, blazepizza.com)

&Pizza Pie lovers who order from &Pizza through UberEats using the coupon PIDAY19 will receive $3.14 off their order. (Multiple locations, andpizza.com)