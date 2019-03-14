Eat and Drink Pi Day NYC: Specials on pies and other treats across the city By amNY.com staff Updated March 14, 2019 1:41 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Looking for an excuse to buy some pie? Bake shops and pizzerias around NYC are celebrating Pi Day on Thursday with deals ranging from $3.14 slices to large cheese pizzas for the same amount. Whether you have a sweet or savory tooth – or have memorized the digits of Pi – here are a few ways to celebrate. Whole Foods Photo Credit: Whole Foods Market The supermarket chain is offering $3.14 off select pies, including classic options such as apple and berry. (Multiple locations, wholefoodsmarket.com) Blaze Pizza Photo Credit: Blaze Pizza Customers who have the Blaze Pizza app downloaded on their phone are entitled to a $3.14 custom-built pizza. (2590 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, 347-329-4695, blazepizza.com) &Pizza Photo Credit: &Pizza Pie lovers who order from &Pizza through UberEats using the coupon PIDAY19 will receive $3.14 off their order. (Multiple locations, andpizza.com) Photo Credit: A La Mode A La Mode The Upper East Side ice-cream parlor will be dishing out nut-free, egg-free, and sesame-free apple pie-flavored scoops. With the purchase of an apple pie scoop, customers will receive a free mini cone of any flavor. (360 E. 55th St., Manhattan, 917-639-3401, alamodeshoppe.com) California Pizza Kitchen Get your pie fix for less at California Pizza Kitchen, where $3.14 key lime pie slices will be served all day long. (Multiple locations, cpk.com) Little Pie Company Little Pie Company will be debuting its new peanut butter chocolate pie today. Anyone who orders a pie on Thursday will receive a complimentary Pi Sugar Cookie. (24 W. 43rd St., Manhattan, 212-736-4780, littlepiecompany.com) Four & Twenty Blackbirds Four & Twenty Blackbirds is offering three slices of any pie for $14 today. Customers can choose from salted caramel apple pie, lemon chess pie and more. (Multiple locations, birdsblack.com) Boston Market The traditional comfort food chain will be offering buy one, get one deals on chicken pot pies with a coupon from BostonMarket.com. (Multiple locations, bostonmarket.com) Milk Bar Slices of the fan-favorite crack pie will be served à la mode for $10. The pie is known for its buttery filling, toasted oats crust and cereal milk soft serve on the side. (Multiple locations, milkbarstore.com) By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.