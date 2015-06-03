Pommes Frites is moving to MacDougal St.

Instead of East Village bros, Pommes Frites will be serving late-night fries to NYU students.

The devastating Second Avenue explosion in March destroyed the beloved Belgian fry shop and since then the owners have been looking for a new location.

DNA info reported they had found a space in the West Village Wednesday, and while co-owner Suzanne Levinson confirmed the news to amNY, she said the new space was still being evaluated.

“We just signed a lease and weare still working on the build-out, but we did sign a lease and weare talking with the architect now,” she said. “We would like the place to open exactly as we had it on Second Avenue for 18 years. But …we just need to make sure that what we want is doable.”

No suitable space could be found for the right price in their old neighborhood, and so Levinson and Omer Shorshi are heading west.

They looked at more than 50 locations, they told DNA, before finding a much larger space at 128 MacDougal St. near Washington Square Park. It’s much bigger – 800-square-feet – compared to their old spot, which was only 500. They will pay $9,000 per month and paid $5,000 on Second Avenue.

The owners hope to open by late fall and are launching a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for the move.