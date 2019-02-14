Drink like a founding father this Presidents Day weekend.

Porterhouse Brew Co. in the Financial District is recreating the hot ale flip — a mixed drink that is believed to have been a favorite of George Washington’s.

When it was served at the nearby historic Fraunces Tavern — an old haunt of Washington’s that, today, has been building out the bar program at Porterhouse — it was made with ale, rum and molasses, warmed with a fireplace poker and served in a copper vessel.

For its take on the Colonial classic, Porterhouse is mixing Irish Red Ale, Lemon Hart & Son 151 rum and demerara sugar and then heating it tableside in a copper vessel using a blowtorched loggerhead.

The $18 hot ale flip is available starting Friday through March 19 at the bar, located at 36 Water St.