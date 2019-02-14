LATEST PAPER
43° Good Evening
43° Good Evening
Eat and Drink

Drink like George Washington this Presidents Day at Porterhouse Brew Co.

The FiDi bar is serving hot ale flips.

Porterhouse Brew Co.'s hot ale flip is available

Porterhouse Brew Co.'s hot ale flip is available Friday through March 19. Photo Credit: Porterhouse Brew Co. / Cian Lahart

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
Print

Drink like a founding father this Presidents Day weekend.

Porterhouse Brew Co. in the Financial District is recreating the hot ale flip — a mixed drink that is believed to have been a favorite of George Washington’s.

When it was served at the nearby historic Fraunces Tavern — an old haunt of Washington’s that, today, has been building out the bar program at Porterhouse — it was made with ale, rum and molasses, warmed with a fireplace poker and served in a copper vessel.

For its take on the Colonial classic, Porterhouse is mixing Irish Red Ale, Lemon Hart & Son 151 rum and demerara sugar and then heating it tableside in a copper vessel using a blowtorched loggerhead.

The $18 hot ale flip is available starting Friday through March 19 at the bar, located at 36 Water St.

Meredith

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Eat and Drink photos & videos

On Wednesday, John Doherty, chef / owner of The man who fed 25 presidents a year at the Waldorf
The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
SPiN, a pingpong/table tennis social club on East Get competitive at these bars with games
Vandal's foyer is now an optical illusion you 'Endless Chess' illusion at Vandal
Guests who arrive at the Savage Lounge at 'Goodfellas' restaurant scene recreated at Pomona
The clam pie, regular pie and white pie These are the best pizzas on Staten Island