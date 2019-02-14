Eat and Drink Drink like George Washington this Presidents Day at Porterhouse Brew Co. The FiDi bar is serving hot ale flips. Porterhouse Brew Co.'s hot ale flip is available Friday through March 19. Photo Credit: Porterhouse Brew Co. / Cian Lahart By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Updated February 14, 2019 5:43 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Drink like a founding father this Presidents Day weekend. Porterhouse Brew Co. in the Financial District is recreating the hot ale flip — a mixed drink that is believed to have been a favorite of George Washington’s. When it was served at the nearby historic Fraunces Tavern — an old haunt of Washington’s that, today, has been building out the bar program at Porterhouse — it was made with ale, rum and molasses, warmed with a fireplace poker and served in a copper vessel. For its take on the Colonial classic, Porterhouse is mixing Irish Red Ale, Lemon Hart & Son 151 rum and demerara sugar and then heating it tableside in a copper vessel using a blowtorched loggerhead. The $18 hot ale flip is available starting Friday through March 19 at the bar, located at 36 Water St. By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.