It’s the great beer pumpkin, Charlie Brown!

Lower East Side beer garden Loreley has once again tapped its pumpkin kegs for the season.

Now through Halloween, you can order your own gourd and help yourself to a pint. The keg comes filled, naturally, with pumpkin beer, though you can sub with any other beer on tap at no extra cost. At 60 oz. of booze, it’ll serve about four people.

When the kegs debuted last year, Loreley rang up about 100 during their brief run. This year, the bar expects to triple that to about 300 — proving that pumpkin really is king.

The kegs are $40, with refills for $36, and are available daily now through Oct. 31 at 7 Rivington St.