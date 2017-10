“The best thing about NYCWFF is the amount of money it has raised for Share Our Strength and Food Bank for NYC. To see people like Mario Batali and other well-known chefs get up on-stage and talk about the importance of the fight to end hunger and what our community can do to help is incredible. Other than that, Burger Bash is my baby and I love to see what these chefs and restaurants come up with each year. I’m always excited to see what Shake Shack is going to whip up, and I really love seeing famed chefs — and even pastry chefs like Jacques Torres — cook side by side with a local bar or restaurant that makes a great burger. The sense of community that the festival brings to the food world is fantastic.” (Find her hosting the Burger Bash on Oct. 13)