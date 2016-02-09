Recipe for raw chocolate-almond butter cups

If you’re going to indulge in sweets this Valentine’s Day, make them super. The Institute for Integrative Nutrition’s first cookbook, …

If you’re going to indulge in sweets this Valentine’s Day, make them super.

The Institute for Integrative Nutrition’s first cookbook, “The Integrative Nutrition Cookbook: Simple Recipes for Health and Happiness,” by the institute’s founder and director, Joshua Rosenthal (e-book out Friday, available for 99 cents for one week, then $16.99 starting Feb. 20 on Amazon) features easy-to-follow, nourishing recipes, including “superfood sweets.”

The recipes for light desserts that are still packed with flavor include these vegan, gluten-free raw chocolate-almond butter cups, made with such superfoods as cacao and coconut oil. But, the book advises: “Keep in mind that these are still sweets, so eat sparingly.”

Raw chocolate-almond butter cups

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

1 cup raw cacao powder

1⁄2 cup coconut oil, melted

2 tsp. fine Himalayan salt

1 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup raw almonds

3 tbsp. quinoa flakes

2 tbsp. raw almond butter

2 tbsp. coconut oil

2 tbsp. raw honey

Directions

Whisk raw cacao powder into melted coconut oil in double boiler until smooth.

Turn off heat and add 1 tsp. salt and 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla extract. Set aside in bowl.

Grind almonds and quinoa flakes in food processor and add to separate bowl. Then add 2 tbsp. coconut oil, raw honey, 1 tsp. vanilla extract and 1 tsp. salt. to the bowl. Combine well with spoon until thick paste forms.

Line small muffin tray with paper cups. Drizzle 1 tbsp. chocolate into the bottom of each liner then freeze for 15 minutes or until firm.

Remove from freezer and top with 1 tsp. almond mixture and then 1 tbsp. chocolate.

Return to freezer after 20-30 minutes or until mixture is firm.

Serve immediately or store in refrigerator.