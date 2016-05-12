Reese’s Pieces-filled Peanut Butter Cups will debut in July

Reese’s stuffed with Pieces will debut in July.

After two days of Internet buzz, Reese’s has addressed the question on the minds of many: Are Reese’s Pieces-filled Peanut Butter Cups actually a thing?

“Yup, it’s a thing,” the brand announced in a video on Facebook.

On Thursday morning, Reese’s teased the announcement.

“Feeling Cupfused?” the post on the official Facebook page read. “Check back at 3:00 p.m. EST today. You don’t want to miss this. #Cupfusion”

On Tuesday, Reese’s first began the announcement roll out. Again on Facebook, a picture of a Peanut Butter Cup, eyebrow raised over what appeared to be a Reese’s Pieces eye, was posted. “Where did all the Pieces go?” the caption read.

Now we know, and they went inside the cup.