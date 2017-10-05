Craving something new? We've got you covered.

Whether you're just in need of a change, looking for your new neighborhood spot or want to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the next big restaurant trend, the city is always delivering with new food destinations.

Here's a look at some recent openings that offer a little variety for your dining life.

THE CHEAP(ER) EATS

FryGuys: An all-French fry restaurant on the border of the East Village and the Lower East Side, FryGuys prepares its entire menu from Idaho russet and sweet potatoes hand-cut daily. Get them plain for $6, or add a sauce like sriracha ketchup, maple gravy or basil mayo for a $1 extra. If you choose to take your spuds to the next level, an $8 order of "loaded fries" comes with topping combinations such as bacon, guacamole and queso. Inside, the décor will take you back to the '90s, when Lisa Frank designs covered every school folder. 150 E. Second St.; opened Sept. 26; fryguysnyc.com

La Chula: The second location of this Mexico City-style taqueria — by the chef behind Toloache, Yerba Buena and Coppelia — brings its tacos, ceviches and margaritas to East Harlem. For taco fillings, there’s pastor (rotisserie pork marinated in chilies), sweet potato and chorizo and camaron (spicy garlic shrimp). As an alternative to tacos, go for the ceviche, a Mexican sandwich called a torta, or a “gringa,” an open-faced quesadilla. The cocktail menu features several of chef Julian Medina’s signature margaritas, such as El Barrio (mezcal, roasted pineapple, agave and lime), and a new offering named for the neighborhood (tequila, tamarind, lime and tajin), but there’s also sangria, mojitos, beer and agua frescas to drink. The restaurant decorated with Mexican art seat 35, at tables and a counter. 127 E. 116th St.; opened mid-September; lachulanyc.com

Broken Coconut: Billed as a "beach to bowl" restaurant, Broken Coconut's founders are targeting "food conscious urban bohemians," according to a news release. The menu is centered around a dairy-free, coconut-based yogurt, but as man and woman cannot survive on coconut alone, the eatery is also serving up smoothies, salads, toast and grain bowls. Its 1,200-square-foot space evokes an ocean-side tropical resort with palm trees, pineapples and a wicker swing. A pink neon sign on one wall reads, "Eat Pretty." 15 E. 4th St., East Village; opened Oct. 5; brknccnt.com

THE WEEKNIGHT GO-TOS

Hwa Yuan Szechuan: The original Hwa Yuan closed in the '80s, and its founder, restaurateur "Shorty" Tang, has since passed away. But Tang's son Chen Lieh is reopening the Chinatown institution that introduced New York to cold sesame noodles next door to the old location, according to the New York Times. The new Hwa Yuan is serving noodles, along with such dishes as scallion pancakes and Sichuan kung pao chicken. The modern space with traditional Chinese accents, such as hand-carved doors, seats about 350 on three floors. 42 E. Broadway, Chinatown; opened Oct. 5; 212-966-6002

Tali: “Top Chef” winner Harold Dieterle is behind this counter-service Italian restaurant and bar in Murray Hill, where the menu is entirely gluten free. Tali is serving up pastas, like a penne with roasted butternut squash, sage, brown butter, pecorino cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds ($13.50); paninis with chicken saltimbocca ($12.25) and wild mushrooms, taleggio and spinach ($11.75); and entrées like eggplant parm ($18.25) and salmon caponata ($21.75). On tap, there's wine, prosecco, cider and dry rosé. A connected bakery, Tali Dolce, is selling coffee, smoothies, house-made ice cream and gluten-free pastries and desserts. 77 Lexington Ave.; opened Sept. 20; talirestaurant.com

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill: This Miami import inside the Empire Stores landmark building in DUMBO is known for small plates inspired by global flavors prepared in three kitchens: an open-fire grill, a raw bar and a traditional kitchen. Signature dishes here include the bacon-wrapped dates ($14), the Korean-style grilled beef short ribs ($17) and the Hokkaido scallop crudos ($14). Among items unique to this Brooklyn location is a creamy duck and foie gras rice, served with smoked paprika and alliums. At the bar, rum takes center stage in cocktails like a beet mojito and tobacco rum old fashioned. Sugarcane boasts a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio, and it welcomes diners to sit at two large communal tables, if they’re feeling extroverted. 55 Water St.; opened Sept. 18; sugarcanerawbargrill.com

Thaimee: On the basement floor of the McCarren Hotel in Williamsburg, this Thai restaurant is serving weekday dinner and a weekend Bangkok buffet-style brunch. Guests at dinnertime can choose items like fried pumpkin balls ($10), beef green curry ($20) or a Thai iced tea affogato ($) a la carte, or commit to a nine-course tasting menu selected by chef Hong Thaimee. For brunch, which is said to reflect the chef’s “immigrant love of NYC brunch culture,” there’s a Pad Thai carbonara that comes with your choice of rice or zucchini noodles ($18), a creme brulee French toast with apple compote ($14) and popovers with housemade jam ($12). If you want to see something miraculous happen at Thaimee, order the “magic noodle salad,” which changes from blue to purple with a spritz of lemon. 160 N. 12th St., Brooklyn; opened Sept. 21; thaimeeatmccarren.com

Camillo: The focus at this Prospect-Lefferts Gardens trattoria is pinsas, a type of pizza allegedly dating back to ancient Rome. It’s traditionally made with various leftover grains, but co-owner and executive chef Michele Baldacci is making its version with a combination of what, soy and rice flours. Pies (ranging in prices from $12 to $20) are baked in a gas and electricity-powered oven, rather a wood-fired one, and topped with ingredients like fior di latte mozzarella, asparagus and Italian black truffles. Antipasti and pasta plates round out the menu. To drink, there’s eight variations of the Negroni, spritzes, Italian liqueurs, wine and beer. The interior of the 48-seat restaurant evokes Italy, with reclaimed wood ceilings, a marble bar top and photos of Rome hung on the walls. 1146 Nostrand Ave., opened Sept. 19; camillobk.com

THE WEEKEND SPLURGES

Bond 45: Make your reservations at this Italian restaurant for a meal before a Broadway show. The original Bond 45, which opened at the site of the historic Bond Clothing Store on 45th Street, has relocated to a two-story space where it's serving signature dishes like fettucine Alfredo ($19) and fried artichokes ($12), as well as some new menu options. The drinks menu by a Roman sommelier and mixologist assembles wines from around the world, locally brewed craft beers and ciders and cocktails like the $15 Bond Cup (pineapple-infused vodka, lime, passion fruit, yuzu). The ambiance here is classic New York style meets Italian details. 221 W. 46th St.; opened Sept. 25; bond45ny.com

Merakia: This Greek steakhouse in the Flatiron district pays homage to the spitfire cooking of the mountain highwaymen and militia members who fought in the 1812 Greek War of Independence. Your choice of meats cooked on a spit include lamb rump ($32), pork marinated in moschofilero wine and served with tomatoes, peppers and onion ($27), and a half or whole rotisserie chicken. Sides include Greek feta fries and spit-roasted potatoes. Diners have a view of the grill and rotisserie through a glass-encased wine room. Other features of the space include antique mirrors and a custom-coffered ceiling. 5 W. 21st St.; opened Sept. 15; merakia.com

Rice & Gold: “Top Chef” alum Dale Talde’s latest restaurant goes back to his Asian roots with a dinner menu of dim sum selections like crispy mapo tofu dumplings ($16 for four) and lobster egg rolls ($8); noodle dishes; rice bowls; and entrees, such as a whole smoked branzino with caper-ginger relish, citrus ponzu and pea tendrils ($38), and rabbit vindaloo ($35). The breakfast menu at this eatery inside Chinatown’s Hotel 50 Bowery mixes dim sum options and American staples with an upscale twist. For the thirsty, there’s sake, beer, wine and cocktails like the Little Pink Corvette (hibiscus syrup, sake and prosecco). As for the setting, the 180-seat dining room with an overall industrial feel features a colorful graffiti mural and golden, cone-topped cylinders behind the bar, inspired by grain silos. 50 Bowery; opened in Sept.