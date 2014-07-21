Restaurant Week: where to get the best deals

Restaurant Week is here. We’ve picked out the best places to eat.

Restaurant Week is a great time to try out all those restaurants you always wanted to go to but didn’t want to pay full price for.

Here are our picks for the best deals, based on quality of food, the Restaurant Week menu from the restaurant and the popularity of it on a day-to-day basis.

A Voce Columbus

A fire struck this classic Columbus Circle restaurant, but it’s back now. Pay a visit and see what’s new. Try the passato (chilled green pea soup) and the orata (grilled dorade escabeche). Lunch only.

Cafe Boulud

Daniel Boulud’s elegant Cafe is modeled after a restaurant of the same name in Lyon. It’s comfortable yet chic, and a beautiful place for a date. Don’t miss the skate wing and the Maine shrimp ceviche. Lunch only.

db Bistro Moderne

Another from Daniel Boulud, db Bistro Moderne is a bit more laid back and the menu more whimsical. We also hear that the famous burger will be available for Restaurant Week, for just a few extra dollars. Lunch only.

Costata

Michael White’s SoHo steakhouse is a hot ticket. Order the beef tartar and the burger, for the full experience. Lunch only.

Delmonico’s Restaurant

Delmonico’s has been in business since 1837, and is a paradigm of fancy New York City-centric cuisine (think: wedge salad, filet mignon, lobster Newburg.) This is our top pick.

Lure Fishbar

You’ve likely gazed into the windows of this restaurant (at street level) before – the setting beckons like a lighthouse in a storm. Choose the raw bar tasting and the miso-glazed salmon.

Gotham Bar & Grill

Chef Alfred Portale’s classic Union Square restaurant is veggie centric and loved by many. Don’t miss the Greenmarket tomato gazpacho. Lunch only.

Russian Tea Room

This classic and fanciful restaurant is a guaranteed good time. Red leather booths?! Yes please! Menu items include blinchik’s and chicken a la czar.

Lincoln Ristorante

Jonathan Benno’s modern Italian restaurant is widely-hailed and is one of the most handsome restaurants in the city. The Restaurant Week menu impresses, too. Try the zuppa alla tarantina. Lunch only.

Esca

Dave Pasternack’s Esca has been at the forefront of creative, complex seafood dishes in NYC since opening in 2000. If you haven’t been, this is the perfect time. Don’t miss the fettucine with tuna bolognese. Lunch only.