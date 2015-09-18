Slice of the Week: Pope Pizza at Ribalta

A portion of the sales from the pie will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a non-profit group fighting hunger.

Is there any better way to welcome the pope to NYC than with pizza?

We think not.

Ribalta, known for creative Neapolitan pies including the Americana topped with French fries and hot dogs, has created a special pie to welcome Pope Francis to the Big Apple.

The special pizza, topped with yellow heirloom tomatoes, white buffalo ricotta around the crust and fresh basil, mimics the colors of the Vatican.

Basil, basilica, get it?!

Ribalta owner and pizzaiolo Rosario Procino said he was inspired by friend and fellow pizza-maker Enzo Cacialli, who famously handed Pope Francis a Neapolitan pie as the popemobile passed through Naples earlier this summer.

No word on whether Pope Francis will indulge in this pope-inspired pizza pie, but New Yorkers and Italians alike can enjoy it for $23 at Ribalta. Three dollars from each pizza sold will be donated to hunger relief charity No Kid Hungry through Dec. 31.

Ribalta Pizza, 48 E. 12th St., 212-777-7781, ribaltapizzarestaurant.com