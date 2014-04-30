Rippers opens May 17 at Rockaway Beach 86th Street

The never-ending winter has to come to an end at some point, and Rippers is ready.

The restaurant and beach bar is set to open for its fourth season on May 17, a week earlier than usual.

“All the sh-t is starting back up again,” said co-owner Brent Young.

Rippers is one of the establishments that has helped make Rockaway Beach more of a destination over the past few years. People flock to the concession stand, which has a full kitchen, everyday all summer long for burgers, dogs, fish sandwiches, burritos, local beer, sangria, wine and entertainment.

In addition to the elevated beach food that Rippers has come to be known for, this year more of an emphasis will be placed on making dinner “interesting.”

“We’re doing more actual dinners,” said Young. “There just aren’t many restaurants out there, locals get real tired of the same old same old.”

Young added that Rippers will also be doing more events and will be “upping” their juice game.

So get ready, New York City!

Rippers is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for food and 10 p.m. for drinks.