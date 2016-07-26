Robert De Niro, chef Massimo Bottura to open Bronx eatery

The location of the eatery has not yet been decided.

Robert De Niro and world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura are planning to open a new eatery in the Bronx next year.

Bottura runs Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, which was named the No. 1 eatery on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. He shared the news last week on Instagram.

“Planning the new Refettorio in the Bronx!!! 2017 with Bob,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself and the “Taxi Driver” star.

De Niro and Bottura will collaborate with the Italian consulate for this project, according to DNA Info. The location of the eatery has not yet been decided.