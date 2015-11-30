‘Bottomless Pizza’ is happening downtown this December

Think brunch, but cheesier and with fewer mimosas.

Endless slices of Neapolitan pies are forecasted for the West Village.

Italian-import Rossopomodoro (118 Greenwich Ave.) is celebrating their one-year anniversary in New York with a tradition known as “Pizza a Giro.” Literally translating to a round of pizza, this celebration best translates to New Yorkers as “Bottomless Pizza.”

From Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, Rosso will be offering as many wood-fired as you can eat for $20/person.

The rules: Everyone at the table must order the same pie, finish every slice and then can place an order for their next pizza.

Usually priced at $10-16, Rosso’s menu includes both red and white pies:

— Marinara with tomato, garlic and oregano

— La Verace with mozzarella di bufala, DOP evoo and basil

— Margherita with mozzarella, basil and San Marzano tomatoes

— Indiavolata with Neapolitan spicy salami and mozzarella

— Capricciosa with mozzarella, mushroom, ham, artichoke and olive

— Quattro Formaggi with gorgonzola, pecorino, parmigiano and taleggio

— Ventura with mozzarella, arugula and prosciutto di Parma

— Broccolettea with brussels sprouts, guanciale and fondutta

— Friarella with sausage, rapini and mozzarella

— Zi’ Nicola with ricotta, sopressata and mozzarella

Break out your eating pants, this is one stress-free holiday feast you don’t want to miss.