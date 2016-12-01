Salvation Burger is reopening to serve its namesake dish once again

The uptown eatery closed its doors in May after a fire.

Salvation Burger is back in town.

After having to close its doors due to a fire back in May, the restaurant from chef and co-owner April Bloomfield will open shop once again on Monday.

Salvation Burger is known for its namesake dish, which, at $25, features caramelized onions and Taleggio cheese. The eatery, offering lunch and dinner menus, also serves a variety of non-burger options, from fish sandwiches to house-smoked hot dogs. For dessert, dig into a creatively crafted pie, like the caramel popcorn ice cream, or slurp on a boozy or non-alcoholic milkshakes.

Salvation Burger, at 230 E. 51st St. in Manhattan, is open daily from noon to 2 a.m.