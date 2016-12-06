Salvation Taco to top Williamsburg’s Pod Hotel

Williamsburg is getting a Salvation Taco.

Like the flagship, the Brooklyn locale will be inside a Pod Hotel — this time dubbed Pod Brooklyn. It will be the third time restaurateurs April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman have teamed up with the micro-hotel chain: Pod 39 is home to the original location of Salvation Taco, and Pod 51 is home to Salvation Burger — which just reopened after a fire shuttered it for months.

In Williamsburg, the menu from Bloomfield and Friedman will be served at both a sidewalk cafe and the hotel’s main rooftop — similar to the set-up at Pod 39 in Midtown East.

It will be the first Brooklyn restaurant for the duo, whose empire began with The Spotted Pig in the West Village.

It will also be the first Brooklyn location for Pod Hotels. Pod Brooklyn, which will be at the corner of Driggs and Metropolitan Avenues, will feature 249 rooms that are about 100 square feet each, according to the company, and is scheduled to open in the spring.