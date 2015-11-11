Sam Davis’s Whipped Yams

“These whipped yams are a take on my grandma’s candied yam pie reimagined as a side dish. The yams are whipped smooth with brown sugar, cane syrup and cinnamon and go best topped with pecan praline brittle. This is a perfect sweet side dish if you can’t wait until dessert!” – Chef Sam Davis, Chef de Cuisine, Birds & Bubbles

WHIPPED YAMS

Yield: 4 cups

Ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds large yams, scrubbed

Kosher salt

ground black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

1 bay leaf

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1Tbsp dark brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon brown butter

Pecan praline brittle (as garnish)

Method:

Peel yams and cut into medium size pieces.

Fill small stock pot with water and add yams.

Bring to a boil until yams are soft and can be pricked with a fork.

Begin to mash the yams with a fork and add in the brown butter.

Transfer the yams to a mixer and beat on medium, adding the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste.

In a saucepan, add heavy cream and bay leaf and bring to a simmer.

When heated, slowly drizzle into the mixer with the yams.

Continue to beat on medium until the yams become smooth and whipped.

Top each serving with one piece pecan praline brittle.