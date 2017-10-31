If you've been planning to explore the food and drink scene in the Bronx for months (or years), now's the time to do it.

Savor the Bronx Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with more than 30 restaurants and breweries in the Boogie Down borough offering up either prix fixe menus, lunch specials or discounts like 15 percent off your check.

This year's selection of restaurants represents cuisines from Italian to Mexican to Thai.

Head to Arthur Avenue, aka the Bronx's "Little Italy," for penne alla vodka and veal saltimbocca at Emilia's Restaurant, or a Godfather sandwich and sausage and peppers at Mike's Deli. Make your way to quaint seaside getaway City Island for a prix fixe lunch or dinner at Artie's Steak and Seafood and a French dinner at Bistro SK. Grab some authentic Mexican at Mama Puebla in Throggs Neck or at Xochimilco in Morissania.

Or check out the Bronx's burgeoning craft beer scene at the Williamsbridge microbrewery Gun Hill Brewing Company, where you get a free beer for every $50 spent, or at the Mott Haven taproom of the Bronx Brewery, which is taking $1 off pints and take-away beers.

The event, produced by the Bronx Tourism Council and co-hosted by the Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation, runs from Nov. 6 through 17. Find the list of participating restaurants at ilovethebronx.com.