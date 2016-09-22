Seamless dishes on Jets’ and Giants’ ‘good luck foods’

Superstitious football fans might get a craving for empanadas and curry on game days now.
Seamless pulled some not-so-scientific data on its most-ordered foods in New York City on game day wins versus losses for both the Jets and Giants. Here are the top five “good luck foods,” which are more commonly ordered on game day wins versus losses, for each team, according to the online food ordering service.
Jets
1. Spicy chicken empanada
2. Cuban empanada
3. Korean tacos
4. Hush puppies
5. Dal makhni
Giants
1. Chicken katsu curry
2. Spicy grilled chicken
3. Breaded chicken
4. Chicken teriyaki bowl
5. Grilled salmon salad
Football Sunday eats
For more football food for thought, Seamless also pulled the top three most-ordered foods in NYC on football Sundays, proving that the boroughs have very different appetites.
- Manhattan: Grilled chicken strips, stuffed cheesy bread, Shanghai wonton soup
- Brooklyn: Grilled pork sandwich, pupusa, shredded chicken sandwich
- Bronx: Taco poblano, guacamole de la casa, chicharron de pollo sin hueso
- Queens: Assorted bagels, paneer butter masala, jumbo chicken wings
- Staten Island: Wings, potato croquette, French fries