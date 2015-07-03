GrubHub, Seamless back up after July 3 afternoon outage

It’s hard to be a New Yorker on July 4th weekend, especially when nearly everyone heads out of town.

But July 3, 2015 made things even worse: The food ordering sites GrubHub and Seamless both experienced outages around lunchtime.

GrubHub‘s homepage asked users to go over to their partner site Seamless, but users also reported problems with Seamless. By 4 p.m., both sites were back up and running, according to GruhHub.

This being NYC (and the very dramatic Wimbledon match taking place between Serena Williams and Heather Watson made it impossible to leave your apartment), everyone took to social media to complain.

“WHY is @Seamless DOWN how am i supposed to celebrate being an american if i cant get a damn bagel delivered to my door,” tweeted Amanda Lucci.

“Seamless is down. #prayfornyc,” tweeted Alexa.

Good luck NYC, you’re going to need it. Is this going to be holiday that we’re forced to learn to cook?!