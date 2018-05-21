Eat and Drink Session cocktails are the focus of this new book Find more than 60 low-ABV drinks, including this offering from Nitecap. "Session Cocktails" features low-ABV drinks like the Mermaid Parade. Photo Credit: Ten Speed Press / Lizzie Munro By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Updated May 21, 2018 4:47 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email You know about session beers. Now, consider the session cocktail. In “Session Cocktails,” out Tuesday, Drew Lazor and the editors of the online food magazine PUNCH present recipes for low-alcoholic drinks meant to be sipped over long periods of time. Among the more than 60 drinks from PUNCH and mixologists from across the country is this fruity Aperol- and Marie-Framboise-driven number from Nitecap’s Natasha David. Keep it handy for your next summer day-drinking sesh. Mermaid Parade By Natasha David, co-owner of Nitecap 1 1⁄2 oz. Aperol 3⁄4 oz. Pasquet Marie-Framboise 3⁄4 oz. grapefruit juice 1⁄2 oz. lemon juice 1⁄2 oz. simple syrup (see recipe)1 egg whiteSoda water Combine the Aperol, Marie-Framboise, grapefruit and lemon juices, simple syrup, and egg white in a cocktail shaker. Dry-shake (without ice) vigorously until frothy, about 15 seconds, then add ice and shake again until chilled. Strain into a short Collins glass and top with soda water. Simple syrup Makes about 1 ¼ cups 1 cup sugar1 cup water Combine the sugar and water in a small pot over very low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Transfer to a plastic glass container and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Reprinted with permission from “Session Cocktails: Low-Alcohol Drinks for Any Occasion” by Drew Lazor and the Editors of PUNCH, copyright © 2018. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House. By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.