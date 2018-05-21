You know about session beers. Now, consider the session cocktail.

In “Session Cocktails,” out Tuesday, Drew Lazor and the editors of the online food magazine PUNCH present recipes for low-alcoholic drinks meant to be sipped over long periods of time.

Among the more than 60 drinks from PUNCH and mixologists from across the country is this fruity Aperol- and Marie-Framboise-driven number from Nitecap’s Natasha David. Keep it handy for your next summer day-drinking sesh.

Mermaid Parade

By Natasha David, co-owner of Nitecap

1 1⁄2 oz. Aperol

3⁄4 oz. Pasquet Marie-Framboise

3⁄4 oz. grapefruit juice

1⁄2 oz. lemon juice

1⁄2 oz. simple syrup (see recipe)

1 egg white

Soda water

Combine the Aperol, Marie-Framboise, grapefruit and lemon juices, simple syrup, and egg white in a cocktail shaker. Dry-shake (without ice) vigorously until frothy, about 15 seconds, then add ice and shake again until chilled. Strain into a short Collins glass and top with soda water.

Simple syrup

Makes about 1 ¼ cups

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Combine the sugar and water in a small pot over very low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Transfer to a plastic glass container and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Reprinted with permission from “Session Cocktails: Low-Alcohol Drinks for Any Occasion” by Drew Lazor and the Editors of PUNCH, copyright © 2018. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.