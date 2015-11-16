Shake Shack debuts holiday shakes: gingerbread, chocolate peppermint and Christmas cookie

You may not want to wait in line outside for these…

These chilly seasonal treats are shaking things up!

Shake Shack debuted its new holiday shakes on Nov. 16!

Three new flavors include gingerbread (gingerbread spiced frozen custard topped with whipped cream and cinnamon cookie crumble), chocolate peppermint (chocolate frozen custard blended with peppermint and topped with whipped cream and crumbled chocolate covered candy canes) and Christmas cookie (sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and red and green sprinkles).

The trio retail for $5.75 each, so bring your friends!

Another new flavor, the Hanukoncrete, will celebrate the Festival of Lights with vanilla custard, strawberry purée and glazed doughnut from Dec. 6 – 14 and cost $4.75 for a small.

For those who prefer their seasonal sweets warm, Shake Shack will also be selling a special salted caramel hot chocolate topped with whipped cream for $3.75, available through March.

