Shake Shack is bringing its famous burgers, curly fries and long lines to Herald Square.

The company announced on Wednesday that it plans to open a location at Broadway and 36th Street, near Macy’s flagship store. No details yet on when it might open.

A spokesman for the company, which already has six locations in the city, also declined to comment on what if any plans it had to control the crowd of hungry New Yorkers that will inevitably show up.