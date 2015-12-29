Shake Shack Queens Center is opening sooner than we thought

Crinkle fries are officially coming to the biggest borough on Wednesday.

Before the new year, Shake Shack confirmed it will open its new location at Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd., in Elmhurst at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

In Queens, fans of Shake Shack can currently only enjoy the cult-level fast food at JFK Airport or CitiField outposts, so without tickets to fly or seats on game day, Shack Shacks were formerly out of reach in the borough.

The new Shake Shack will serve the standard food and drink menu along with special concretes — including the “World’s Fare” with locally produced vanilla custard, matcha, marshmallow sauce and crispy crunchies. Five percent of profits from the World’s Fare frozen treat will be donated to Play4Autism.

Local beers will also be on the menu and include Queens Lager, Brooklyn East IPA and Bronx American Pale Ale, in addition to Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister® Ale.

This past June, Shake Shack announced plans to expand in Queens with an opening predicted for 2016.

With Shake Shacks popping up all over Manhattan and as far as Dubai and Russia, it’s about time Shake Shack made a permanent shack in Queens!