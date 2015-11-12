Shake Shack prices to go up next year

Stock up on your ShackBurgers before prices go up in January.

Shake a leg and get to Shake Shack.

Prices at the fast food burger restaurant are going up in January, according to published reports.

Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said on an earnings call last week that the company will implement a “low single-digit percentage” price increase because minimum wages throughout the country are likely to go up in the near future, reports said.

Business Insider added that this will be the third price hike in 16 months for the fast-food company. In September 2014, menu prices went up by 3% and then up another 3% in January 2015.

Shake Shake currently pays its employees an average of $10 per hour across their 46 U.S. outlets, according to Glassdoor, a jobs and recruiting site.