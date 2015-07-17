Shut up about your diet and stuff your mouth with a doughnut sandwich

If you haven’t had a meat-filled doughnut this summer, you’re doing it wrong.

Your bikini body needs this.

Forget the bread, you’re feasting on doughnut sandwiches this summer.

Two pop-ups, Jicama California Street Food at Penn Plates and Kim Chi Smoke Barbecue at Smorgasburg Queens are delivering the greasy, sweet, salty and meaty pleasures of the season.

Jicama serves up a Sweet and Salty Pork Doughnut Slider, but don’t worry, a paper umbrella holding all the pig-soaked doughnut-goodness together isn’t going to let anything slide.

This epic pulled pork sandwiched between two maple doughnuts is actually pretty healthy — you guessed it — there’s kale on it! Roasted beets and red cabbage sauerkraut add to the vitamin content, so you’re basically on a juice cleanse with this doughnut creation.

Kim Chi Smoke’s signature Chonut — created in New Jersey, of all places– is a mash-up in itself. The magnificence of a cheese-glazed doughnut is only enhanced by a generous portion of Korean barbecue brisket, pulled pork and smoked kimchi, all dusted with a glorious layer of powdered sugar.

The #CHONUT sold out last weekend, so be sure to head out early to stuff your face with this nutritious breakfast.

These two grease-laden sandwiches are more than a social media stunt though — they’re legitimately tasty!

Our bodies crave salt, fat and sugar and combining the three in a cheffy-way is pretty much all we could ask for.

Get a salad next week or something, it all balances out.

Penn Plates (34th St. btwn. 7th and 8th Ave.) is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. through Nov. 15. Smorgasburg Queens (43-29 Crescent St., Long Island City) is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

