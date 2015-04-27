Slice of the Week: Artichoke Basille’s artichoke slice

This week’s pizza slice is richer, creamier and artichokier than your typical pizza.

Welcome to Slice of the Week, where we’ll introduce New York to some of our favorite slices! This week.. Artichoke Basille’s Artichoke Slice.

New York’s favorite indulgence may be a steaming hot slice of Artichoke pizza from Artichoke Basille’s.

This thick, fluffy dough — which remains remarkably crisp at the bottom– is smothered with white cream sauce, topped with spinach and artichoke hearts and adorned with mozzarella and pecorino romano cheese melted to order.

Waiting a few minutes so the toppings don’t slide off is essential, if not incredibly difficult. The hot slice smells incredibly fragrant, like your favorite artichoke dip enhanced by a supremely talented Italian grandmother.

You could swim in the toppings, but you’ll probably want to eat the slice first. Just don’t forget the napkins!

While Artichoke sells plenty of other delictable slices, this is the rich pie that put the pizzeria on the map.

And Artichoke is spreading their cheesey goodness across the New York landscape! Locations in the East Village, West Village, Chelsea and now Astoria are popping out the pies.

Price varies on location, available by the slice or pie, artichokepizza.com