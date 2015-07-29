Slice of the Week: Lasagna from Famous Original Ray’s

Is it a pasta or a pizza? Who cares!

Is it a pasta or a pizza? Who cares!

Famous Original Ray’s, purveyor of many fine made-to-order creations including the Taco Pizza (ground beef, Jalapeños, cheddar and onions) and the Philly Steak Pizza (sliced Sirloin steak, onions and green peppers) truly goes over the top with its lasagna pizza.

A regular thin crust is topped with your standard NYC pizza sauce, layered with Mozzerella, Ricotta cheese, lasagna pasta and meat sauce.

Baked until optimal gooiness, this extra-cheesy, extra-carby pie is perfect for pizza and pasta lovers alike.

The Ricotta offers a creaminess similar to that of a noodle casserole, and the shards of cooked flat noodles on top add merely another base for the flavorful ingredients to cover.

Each bite offers lasagna flavor, to be enjoyed with your hands or a knife and fork, if you’re you know who (or just messy).

Vegetarians: sub spinach for your meat sauce and enjoy a veggie lasagna pizza!

A slice of Famous Original Ray’s Lasagna Pizza is hearty and satisfying, but ordering a whole pie just adds to the fun.

For more of our favorite slices, visit amNY.com/pizza!