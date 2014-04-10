Smashburger’s New York City opening to serve free burgers

Made with New York cheddar cheese and more.

Smashburger is a fast-casual restaurant with burgers that have been compared to those at Five Guys. Both are made with meat that’s been literally smashed on a griddle and cooked.

The meat at Smashburger is, according to the company, fresh, never frozen and 100% Certified Angus Beef.

The first Manhattan location of Smashburger opens Thursday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at 10 W. 33rd St, between Fifth and Sixth avenues. And on opening day, the restaurant will be giving each customer a free Classic Smashburger from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Yes, a free burger.

The first Manhattan Smashburger will be offering a special, localized burger. The New Yorker Burger is made with New York cheddar cheese, garlic grilled onions, fresh spinach, tomato and peppercorn garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Smashburger knows it’s entering a burger market that is not onlly saturated, but cut-throat.

“Because there are so many burger lovers in this area, we have a big opportunity to convince New Yorkers that Smashburger provides a unique burger experience,” said Stacie Lange, spokesperson. “We believe Smashburger’s smashed burgers, broad menu offering and our commitment to serving localized recipes and options will bring a new taste to New York City.”

Lange added that Smashburger sees “opportunity” to open more locations in the area.

If you’re willing to skip the free meal (and long lines) Thursday but are still craving a burger, you can always check out the Brooklyn location on Dekalb Avenue.