Smorgasburg will deliver via Seamless on Saturday

Wait for your food from the comfort of your couch!

Williamsburg Italian restaurant Antica Pesa sells a frittata di pasta, leftover pasta formed into patty’s and deep fried, at Smorgasburg on Saturdays. You can get it delivered this weekend. Photo Credit: MELISSA KRAVITZ

Smorgasburg, with its epically long lines and trend-setting eats, can be had with little effort this weekend. For the first time ever, hungry New Yorkers can get select delicious eats delivered to their apartments.

No hassle, no pain – just gain!

According to the New York Observer, this “historic” affair is one-day only and is a “test run” for Smorgasburg and Seamless:

“For Smorgasburg, this weekend marks its first attempt at deliveries. For Seamless, the Smorgasburg partnership will allow it to test multi-vendor ordering capabilities, the spokesperson explained–i.e., the possibility of letting diners mix and match items from different vendors, all in one order.”

Both Smorgasburg Williamsburg and Smorgasburg Queens are participating, with the following items available for delivery:

Williamsburg:

Goa Taco, Slow-roasted Pork Belly Paratha Tacos; Chickpea and Olive, Calexico Burger; Good Stock, Jambalaya; Imperial Egg, Scotch Egg; Antica Pesa, Spaghetti Burger (pictured)

Queens:

Kim Chi Smoke, Redneck Tacos; Patacon Pisao, Crispy Plantain Sandwich; Arepa Lady, Arepas; Celebes Bakar Grill, Beef Rib