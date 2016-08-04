Smorgasburg Upstate heads to Kingston

Kingston is getting a taste of Kings County.

Smorgasburg Upstate, a weekly market from the Brooklyn Flea folks, kicks off this Saturday at the Hutton Brickyards on the Hudson River waterfront.

A mix of eats and crafts, the brand new market’s vendors will include 40 food and 30 lifestyle purveyors that are both Brooklyn and, primarily, Hudson Valley businesses.

Smorgasburg super star Ramen Burger will be among the food options, while local Kingston fare includes the artisanal Jane’s Ice Cream, the organic Bread Alone Bakery and specialty store Hookline Fish Co.

Other upstate vendors include Warwick-based Noble Pies, the Hudson-based pastry shop Sweet Poppy and the Montgomery-based Borland House Waffles. A full list of vendors can be found at upstate.smorgasburg.com.

The market will be open every Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through October, at 200 North St., Kingston. Dogs are permitted.

If you’re looking to make a day trip out of it, the location is about a two-hour drive from Manhattan, while the closest train stations are the Poughkeepsie stop on the Metro-North Hudson Line or the Amtrak Rhinecliff or Poughkeepsie stations. Nearby attractions include the Kingston Brewery Keegan Ales, the historic city of Kingston itself and, on the other side of the Hudson, Rhinecliff.

And of course, here in NYC, you can still find the market outdoors in Williamsburg on Saturdays and Prospect Park on Sundays and indoors in the Seaport District daily.