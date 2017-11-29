Toast 43 seasons of “Saturday Night Live” with a bottle (or 12) of this wine.

A collection of four varietals with names and labels paying homage to some of the late-night variety show’s best comedy sketches is now for sale online — making Saturday night sobriety even less appealing.

The online wine retailer Lot18 is selling three reds and one white, which we regret to report aren’t literally “live from New York.”

The 2016 Stefon Beaujolais from Burgundy, France, promises “enticing aromatics, candied violet flavors,” and, as Bill Hader’s New York scenester character might say, “goocidity.” “Just don’t use a human corkscrew — or ask what that is,” Lot18 advises.

The 2015 The Californians Monterey County Merlot pledges to “enhance the drama of your favorite soap” starring Hader, Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen and Kenan Thompson. This red wine with notes of black cherry, red plum and roasted coffee bean is perfect to “sip as it’s revealed that — spoiler alert — Karina has been unfaithful to Stuart again.”

A 2016 Debbie Downer Chardonnay from southeastern Australia provides, according to its seller, the “perfect antidote to all of life’s trials and tribulations — and just maybe the ray of sunshine that actually perks up Debbie,” the perpetual pessimist played by Rachel Dratch. You’ll pick up tastes of baked apple, hazelnut and lemon spice in a bottle of this white.

For the indecisive “SNL” fan who can’t single out any one favorite sketch or character, there’s a 2016 “Saturday Night Live” California Red Blend, a mix of Merlot, Zinfandel and Petit Sirah recommended for pairing with red meats.

“SNL”-themed bottles, with the except of the beaujolais ($18), cost $20 each, a package of all four is $70 and a box of 12 will put you back $189. (These prices exclude shipping fees.) News of their listing was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Lot18 will ship the boozy bounty to your door so all your Saturday nights can be both live and lit.