It’s officially soup season. And while creamy, rich bowls are comforting stuff, one restaurant is helping you detox after the holidays with fare that is both chef- and nutritionist-approved.

For the month of January, Good Stock, a soup-focused spot with locations in the West Village and the midtown food hall Urbanspace Vanderbilt, is serving vegetable-heavy specials that are packed with nutrients; they also check off vegan and gluten-free boxes.

Chef David Santos created the menu with guidance from Mia Rigden of the nutrition consulting business RASA, with soups that are loaded with greens, cauliflower, coconut, ginger and more.

New soups roll out each week; for this week, that includes the Clean Green Machine. As the name implies, the green juice-inspired soup is made with plenty of greens — broccoli, kale, arugula and spinach — as well as coconut milk, onions and garlic, for a blend that’s rich in vitamins A and C, and fiber to help curb your appetite. It’s topped with a chia seed pudding and flaxseed crumble.

The detox soup is available Jan. 8-14 at the West Village location at 31 Carmine St. ($7/12 oz., $9/16 oz.), or you can make it at home yourself for some clean green eating throughout the winter. Santos shares his recipe.

Clean Green Machine Soup

Yields 6 servings

3 tbsp. coconut oil

2 cups diced onion

1 bunch of broccoli, woody ends trimmed, the stems sliced thin and the crowns cut into small florets

4 cloves garlic, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 cups water

2 cups cleaned and chopped kale

2 cups cleaned and chopped spinach

2 cups cleaned and chopped arugula

1 cup coconut milk

In a large pot, heat the coconut oil over medium heat. Add onions, broccoli stems, garlic, salt and pepper and stir. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until the onions are soft and translucent but not colored.

Add water and bring to a gentle simmer. Once at a simmer, turn the heat to low and cover the pot. Simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

Remove the lid, add the broccoli florets, kale, spinach, arugula and coconut milk. Stir, and cover again for 1 minute.

Blend with an immersion blender until smooth, or in batches in a tabletop blender. (Be careful not to overfill the blender, as the hot soup could dangerously escape from the blender.)

Optional: Garnish with toasted and spiced nuts, chia seed pudding or flaxseed crunch.