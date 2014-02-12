Spend Valentine’s Day with your crew

I’m single. But that doesn’t mean that on Valentine’s Day I’ll be stuck on the couch in my pajamas, crying …

I’m single. But that doesn’t mean that on Valentine’s Day I’ll be stuck on the couch in my pajamas, crying over a bottle of wine and Thai takeout. Feb. 14 doesn’t have to be a scene out of “Bridget Jones” because plenty of restaurants cater to a new crew: the Galentines. At these places, you can eat and drink with your friends without feeling terrible that you’re utterly alone on the most romantic day of the year.

One power couple is universally amazing: Jay Z and Beyoncé. And Brucie (234 Court St., Cobble Hill, brucienyc.com) is bringing that love to us on Feb. 14 with a Beyoncé-themed dinner. Start with Blue Ivy (smoked blue potatoes with trout roe), then move on to Jay-Ziti or I am Pasta Fierce. There’s also Breastiny’s Child.

If you want to pair your dinner with a party, head to the Meatball Shop’s “Single Jingle Mingle” at Underballs (downstairs, 200 Ninth Ave., themeatballshop.com). Co-owner Daniel Holzman will be there. There will be plenty of drink specials — and ball jokes — to go around.

Traditionalists should head to the Mast Brothers Factory (111 N. Third St., Williamsburg, mastbrothers.com). Girls will go wild for this feast of chocolate and sweets paired with plenty of natural wine from Scribe Winery in Sonoma.

And if you must get a little romantic, head to Giovanni’s Brooklyn Eats (1657 Eighth Ave., South Slope, giovannisbrooklyneats.com). There, you can devour a whole plate of heart-shaped lobster ravioli. If you can’t get a real heart on Valentine’s Day, you might as well get a pasta one full of lobster.

Ariel Kanter is an editor at Gilt City and writes a bi-weekly column for amNewYork.