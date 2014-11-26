Quantcast
Sriracha beer is a thing – Rogue is brewing it in Oregon!

Georgia Kral
November 26, 2014
It was only a matter of time.

Well this just sounds delicious.

Rogue, the well-regarded, small-scale beer producer known for its inventive brews that hails from Ashland, Oregon, has combined two cultish items in what can only be described as a beautiful thing. Beer, meet Sriracha.

Yes, next month Rogue rolls out Sriracha Hot Stout Beer.

The hip Asian condiment from Huy Fong Foods in California is again making inroads. Maybe a nice cold mug of it would pair well with some Kettle Sriracha potato chips? Because you can never get enough Sriracha.

