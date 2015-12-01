Ample Hills debuts ‘Star Wars’ ice cream

The power of The Dark Side is strong in the chocolate ice cream.

We thought we’d heard everything when news of “Star Wars”-inspired duct tape broke. But no.

Today is a new day and with it comes a new, and surprising tribute to the franchise (and the forthcoming episode V11, of course). Brooklyn’s favorite artisan ice cream shop Ample Hills Creamery is jumping on the bandwagon.

Their sweet contribution is two ice cream flavors: The Dark Side and The Light Side. Both will be sold in four-packs of collectible, reusable plastic pint containers. Whether you are dark or light doesn’t matter, you’ll get two of each.

The Dark Side is an ultra-dark chocolate ice cream with espresso fudge brownies, cocoa crispies and white chocolate pearls.

The Light Side is a marshmallow ice cream with homemade crispie clusters and homemade cocoa crispies.

Ample Hills’ Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna collaborated with Disney Consumer Products on the offerings, and Cuscuna, a past sci-fi writer herself, says it’s a “dream collaboration.”